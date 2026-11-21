You know that we have a day set aside for those who served, and another day set aside for those who died serving their country. On Friday, the Democrats officially mourned the lives of those transgender Americans who have been lost to anti-transgender violence — often perpetrated by other members of the transgender community.

Advertisement

On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn and honor the transgender Americans whose lives have been lost to anti-transgender violence. Every American deserves to live their life with dignity and respect, and to be who they are—fully and honestly. https://t.co/EjOdTQQ3BC — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 20, 2026

Stephen L. Miller wants us to make sure we don't mix up the Transgender Day of Remembrance with the International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, Transgender History Month in August, Transgender Awareness Month, which we're observing this month, Transgender Parent Day, the first Sunday in November, and Transgender Awareness Week, which we missed earlier this month.

Did we read the Democrats correctly? We think there should be a day to mourn those whose lives have been lost to transgender violence.

@TheDemocrats "On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn and honor the Americans whose lives have been lost to transgender violence." - there, fixed it for you — Topper the Dane 🇩🇰 (@TopperTheDane) November 20, 2026

@TheDemocrats Any somber remembrance of the countless victims of tranny mass murderers? — JWF (@JammieWF) November 21, 2026

@TheDemocrats How about you remember the people murdered by trans people in mass school shootings instead of feeding the insanity? — Dan Dapper (@Dandapper) November 20, 2026

@TheDemocrats Is there a day of remembrance for the victims of transgender killers like Audrey Hale or Robert Westman? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 21, 2026

@TheDemocrats Can you remind us, what is the day we mourn and honor the Americans whose lives have been lost to trans violence? — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) November 20, 2026

@TheDemocrats I mourn and honor the children and adults whose lives have been lost to transgender and leftist violence. — Tim - Just an old tin-can sailor (@only1jamest) November 20, 2026

@TheDemocrats That’s fine… you mourn the transgenders, while the rest of us mourn the people they’ve killed in mass shootings — Nostopin 💾🇺🇸 (@Nostopin1) November 20, 2026

@TheDemocrats Tomorrow is Transgender Victims Day, to remember all those lives this madness has destroyed (in mass shootings and otherwise). How are you celebrating? — William M Briggs - Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) November 20, 2026

Rep. Mark Pocan, co-chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, earlier this week called for the establishment of a National Museum of American LGBTQI+ History and Culture, "in the face of an administration hell-bent on erasing our history and rolling back our rights."

Today, I was joined by my fellow @EqualityCaucus co-chairs in introducing legislation to establish a National Museum of American LGBTQI+ History and Culture. In the face of an administration hellbent on erasing our history and rolling back our rights, it’s crucial that our stories are preserved for generations to come. These stories remind us of how far we've come, and inspire us to continue the fight toward true equality. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) November 19, 2026

Advertisement

The post continues:

… stories are preserved for generations to come. These stories remind us of how far we've come, and inspire us to continue the fight toward true equality.

We guess it wasn't enough that President Barack Obama made the Stone Wall a national monument. We need an entire museum of LGBTQ history and culture, because we all know that community's stories just aren't told enough.

@RepMarkPocan @EqualityCaucus This is absurd. — Axledeep 🇺🇸 (@axlejazzo) November 20, 2026

@RepMarkPocan @EqualityCaucus Working on that affordability. Nice! — Dirty White Boy (@DirtyWhite2020) November 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan @EqualityCaucus I forgot this was how you make life more affordable for Americans. — Zig Zag WHO? (@ZackDPlindsay) November 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan @EqualityCaucus https://t.co/yynIVZfGM3 — Craig Howard (@crahow555) November 20, 2026

@RepMarkPocan @EqualityCaucus You are NOT going to spend my tax dollars on a museum about SEXUALITY. What a sick & demented proposal. — michellegirl (@mmmichellegirl) November 20, 2026

@RepMarkPocan @EqualityCaucus What history has erased and what rights have been rolled back? Please be specific. — Sarah Remington (@SarahR4043) November 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan @EqualityCaucus You blame an administration that has key staff that are openly gay. People do not have issues with gay, it is a choice. Trans is not even in the same orbit. Keep boys out of girls locker rooms and sports. Pretty simple — Tommy _58 (@tomashole) November 20, 2026

Advertisement

@RepMarkPocan @EqualityCaucus OMG!! What a waste of taxpayer money!! Idiots like you will be the death of America. — Shelly🇺🇸 (@SMHS1212) November 20, 2026

Democrats are still freaking out about President Trump building a ballroom so that state dinners don't have to be held on the lawn under tents with porta-potties, but they're all for building a museum honoring LGBTQ culture. Check the Smithsonian — we're sure it has plenty of exhibits on LGBTQ history.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.