Before the midterm elections earlier this month, the Democrats kept hammering home "affordability" and "lowering costs." The media, to a large degree, were happy to help the Dems push those talking points.

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Minnesota's next governor will be Amy Klobuchar, but the state has had a Democrat governor for quite a while. The Left also controls the Twin Cities, which will continue, so perhaps some progressive voters there chose to keep them in power because they were concerned about "affordability."

Let's check in with how that's going to work out for them:

Eye-popping tax hikes loom for Twin Cities area homeowners — again https://t.co/IkSr7RUPMe — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) November 21, 2026

NOW the story can be told!

@StarTribune Funny how “eye-popping tax hikes” didn’t appear before the election. — Shaqir Kabashi (@TwinCities2030) November 21, 2026

Well, the media had a job to do.

Democrats have been in charge for years, but the media never even suggests Democrats have any blame for this. — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) November 21, 2026

Affordability! — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) November 21, 2026

More revenue for more fraud? — Dale Stauffenecker (@stuffyd13) November 21, 2026

Will property taxes for the "Learing Centers" be going up (if they even pay any at all)?

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