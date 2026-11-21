

Did you know that yesterday, Nov. 20, was former (alleged) President Joe Biden's birthday?

If you didn't, don't feel too bad. Neither did he.

Thankfully, the Democrats' X account was on hand to remind the now 84-year-old zombie that it was time to blow out his candles ... very quickly, before the house burned down.

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Happy birthday, President Biden! https://t.co/IgVBpnKj7I — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 20, 2026

The photo on the right, which resembles downtown Dresden in World War II more than a birthday cake, was from Biden's birthday in 2023, when he could still sometimes remember his own name (on a good day), but it is symbolic of how this post went over on X.

And now that the Democrats have gone full communist, it was leftists who dunked on poor old Uncle Joey the hardest.

I hope he burns in hell. — Ambereen Dadabhoy 🪬 (@DrDadabhoy) November 20, 2026

Yikes! That seems pretty harsh, coming from a Democrat.

If you haven't guessed already, the main reason leftists hate Biden is because he didn't nuke all of the Jews after October 7.

Thanks to him, 400,000 Gazans have no more birthdays — Ted Rall, America's BS Detector (@TedRall) November 20, 2026

LOL. "400,000."

They just make up numbers. If Biden makes it to his 85th birthday, by then, it will be 400 million Gazans.

genocide joe should be in The Hague — #gaybaristapaul (@PaulSorrentino3) November 20, 2026

Funny how they never want to blame Hamas for what has happened to Gaza after they decided to start a war they were inevitably going to lose ... badly.

But that is the pro-terrorist Democrat Party in 2026.

Happy Birthday Genocide Joe. Your book was really boring. https://t.co/fvuoz6gADL — Beard Maximum FreddyG (@OrangeFreddyG) November 20, 2026

Biden wrote a book?

We're sure that's news to him as well.

Meanwhile, conservatives were also having some fun at the birthday boy's expense. As usual, the Right does this so much better than people the Left, who are just perpetually miserable and want everyone else to be miserable with them.

Classic https://t.co/Ib8uyHVCib — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 20, 2026

We can just imagine Tom Hardy's Bane from The Dark Knight Rises looking at that inferno cake and calling it "BLINDING!"

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Incredible that Team Biden ever thought that picture was a good idea.

Fun fact: Google also shows that result if you type in the word "incoherent."

We hope "Doctor" Jill woke him up yesterday to remind him to have his birthday pudding.

Does he even knws it's his birthday. He is always kinda confused yo... pic.twitter.com/qGCiOu7Phz — 𝚅𝚈𝙽𝚇 𓃵 (@taurvoid) November 20, 2026

Maybe he thought it was Corn Pop's birthday.

Is his cake the gates of hell?? — Michael the Libertarian 🇺🇸 ☭⃠ (@Bl00dOld) November 20, 2026

That's where most of the leftists seemed to want to send him.

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Die faster b****. — Neoliberal tears 💦🌊 (@Neolibtears) November 20, 2026

Good Lord!

We've seen some tough crowds on X before but Jebus!

And if this is what the Left wishes for Biden, trust us when we say they want all conservatives dead. Literally, not figuratively.

I’d be shocked if he even knew it was his birthday — Adine The Vixen (@ConservFurry99) November 20, 2026

Not a chance.

Cartel > @JoeBiden Happy Birthday to your Auto Pen. 🤣💩🖕🖕🖕🖕 pic.twitter.com/kuTjESLK0p — Keith Penny (@keithpenny) November 20, 2026

LOL.

At least the REAL 46th President knew what Nov. 20 was.

Yes… Happy birthday from the 20 million illegals you allowed into the country. While you spent your entire time in office sunning your balls on the beach. pic.twitter.com/Nx3R8S7UrP — Professional Heckler (@pro_heckler) November 20, 2026

Biden willingly posting this in the middle of the public scrutiny about his age is one of the funniest moments in recent politics pic.twitter.com/f5YDfxQDAI — Taylor Talks Politics (@TaylorPolitics) November 20, 2026

It's even funnier when we realize that Biden never posted a single tweet or photo during his entire term in office.

HAAAAAAAAA!

And now we're dead.

Not literally, of course. Neither is Biden, we hope.

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Because we are not leftists.

He may have been the worst president in American history. He may not have actually been the president. And his handlers may have wreaked so much destruction on America in his name that it will take decades to reverse.

But we hope he at least has a happy birthday.

You know, once he was reminded that it WAS his birthday and all.





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