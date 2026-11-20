Even if you're not a gamer, you must have heard the hullabaloo around the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. This writer loves his PC games and has killed his share of Zerglings in his time but has never seen such controversy around GTA.

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That said, the internet isn't quite sure what to make of it either. We know that for the last 10 years, wokoids have crapped on beloved movies, TV shows and games. It appears that the GTA franchise might have fallen into the same demise.

Gamers are now up in arms that the protagonist is, well, wussy. He appears to be doing housework for his love interest, Lucia. Instead of a lone-wolf bad boy, our protagonist is working on his relationships.

Another, and very funny, gripe is that some are upset that you can no longer hire a prostitute, murder her and get your money back. No, really.

Rockstar has excluded the ability to pick up prostitutes in GTA 6 for narrative purposes, since the game focuses on Jason and Lucia as a couple. https://t.co/XpQR6emKGA https://t.co/cQJ6K1RKfZ — IGN (@IGN) November 19, 2026

GTA has gone woke https://t.co/jmyblUFvUp — Robert VerBruggen (@RAVerBruggen) November 18, 2026

Told you we weren't kidding.

Anyway, this being the AI Era of Extreme Snark (AEES 1 for future historians), the best part isn't the game or the outrage. Nope, the best part is the reactions and AI parodies. Behold.

POV: You played GTA 6 https://t.co/3jdueEbEXd — The Dor Brothers (@thedorbrothers) November 19, 2026

Magnificent, no? One might say fabulous!

Lucia moved into my house without asking and told me to put $5000 into our joint account, while she does community service because she's a felon. Then she bought a bunch of crap from Amazon. Now she's doomscrolling on the bed, and if I go to sleep now it makes our relationship stronger, meaning I have to be up all night until she leaves the bed so that I can sleep. Oh and she dresses like shit while Jason looks like a supermodel. Not good. — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 20, 2026

@IGN Yet they can both cheat with other men. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/17SUXYT1uz — Philip Hawkins (@PHawkins103) November 19, 2026

The memes are fantastic, but it also brought back the Twitter reply chains that made this hellsite fun back in the day.

Picked up a roll of stamps at the post office in GTA6. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) November 20, 2026

And that was only the opening salvo.

Just fed my sourdough starter in GTA6. — Matt Mead (@whodamoose) November 20, 2026

I'm stuck in morning traffic in GTA 6 https://t.co/h5dr1utg9q — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) November 20, 2026

Just a few of the bangers.

Just changed the battery in my smoke detector in GTA 6. — Rob 🥩 🍸 🍷 🍹 🏴‍☠️ (@robkeeney0) November 20, 2026

Just jiggled the handle on a running toilet in GTA 6. — Quabity Assuance (@Luke_H86) November 20, 2026

This alone is worth the $60 for the game!

Got stuck in a time share pitch in GTA6. — Sea-freaux (@SeeFoam1) November 20, 2026

Now this is some white-knuckled gaming!

But where would we be without some room-temperature IQ takes from the Democrats' engagement account trying to score some political dunk?

Republicans announce a “Christian alternative” to GTA 6 called “Grand Faith Auto.” They are reportedly boycotting the wildly popular game because they claim it encourages violence. https://t.co/VhctyB3feP — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 19, 2026

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Factually wrong, it was the Babylon Bee and a tongue-in-cheek parody. But honesty is not something Twitter leftists ever care about. Come to think of it, neither is humor.

Finally, we'll leave you with a think-piece from our own Aaron Walker who doesn't really 'do silly' but has lots of good insights. Read on, if you dare.

OK, the game has only been out for a couple days so most of the people complaining about this haven’t been able to play through the whole story right? I mean I don’t have the game but judging by previous entries such as four and five, unless you’re going without sleep nobody has finished it if they had to buy it normally If they got a review copy that’s another topic but I don’t think that’s most of these people complaining So my question is… Are we sure that this isn’t kind of the point? In the past, rockstar has proven itself to be subtle enough storytellers that if a character is a jerk, if a character takes more than he or she gives, that’s the point. If you don’t like a character ultimately… you’re probably not supposed to. And, frankly, complaining that a character in a GTA game is not behaving in an ideal way… Well they are criminals, you know. These are people willing to commit some pretty heinous stuff just for money. Even if you don’t play like Trevor in grand theft auto five, just getting through the game requires you to do a lot of bad stuff. And isn’t all this relationship stuff optional, anyway? I mean I would also ask how intrusive it is. People did not like the relationship stuff in GTA four, and it was technically optional there for the most part, but people hated how friends, lovers and family members would constantly call you up and demand that you hang out with them. So I could see the possibility of it being optional, but still obnoxious that way in many people’s minds — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 20, 2026

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See? Not funny at all. But if you appreciate an intelligent analysis, you'll appreciate it.

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