The Attorney General of Florida has announced the shutdown and arrest of a Florida butcher.

Moments ago, @FDACS officers made multiple arrests at Ali Meat in Orlando. Our prosecutors will charge the defendants with aggravated animal abuse, among other crimes. Thanks to Commissioner @WiltonSimpson and his team for their work on this case. The investigation is ongoing. We will hold a press conference with Commissioner Simpson on Monday to provide more information. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 20, 2026

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Comments are claiming this is a halal butcher following sharia law, and the practices are cruel to animals.

I’m so glad I live in Florida. James Uthmeier is handling this halal Muslim meat company named “Ali Meat International” that tortures animals in Orlando. There were multiple arrests. https://t.co/d2mnanESfW — Bliss🏹🌸 (@TheDonallegedly) November 20, 2026

To be clear, AG Uthmeier does not mention this is a Muslim or halal butcher. These are claims by people who claim to know about the practices of this establishment.

I’m sorry, I take it all back. I refuse to buy anything with HALAL label even if it’s just butter and the animal is not sacrificed. Check your labels!!! Tilamook was BOGO at Publix for a reason! People stopped buying! — 🇺🇸Shannanaginz🇺🇸🙏🏼🐸🐢 (@Shanna_Turtles) November 20, 2026

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. Need federal law prohibiting this halal BS — Lois (@loispois2) November 20, 2026

Shut them down permanently. — endhandouts (@AB05541771) November 20, 2026

If they are truly abusing animals and are found guilty, lock them away for a very long time.

This is the way. Islam is not compatible with our society. You get no freedom to harm people and animals for the sake of your religious ideology. — Annette C (@AnnettePsalm100) November 20, 2026

We know damn well the horrors that took place in that facility! Ali Meat International in Orlando, Florida (located at 1616 S. Dean Rd) is run and managed by Mohammad Razzaq and Kalsoom Razzaq. They've also been associated with Select Halal Foods, LLC. Halal dietary laws are a core component of Sharia (Islamic law). It needs to be banned. Enough already. — Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) November 20, 2026

Many Floridians claim they have been waiting for this day for a long time.

Please read the comments to see what these Muslim meat companies do to animals. It’s sick and needs to be banned! They now sell meat killed like this at Costco. — FloridaQueenBee🌷🐝 ✝️ (@TexanQueenB) November 20, 2026

Halal meat. Anything Halal is barbaric — 🌹Vicky Duke🌹 (@TexasPGirl) November 20, 2026

Read the labels.

@AGJamesUthmeier @FDACS @WiltonSimpson You should ban halal slaughter. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 20, 2026

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@AGJamesUthmeier @FDACS @WiltonSimpson Get these people out of our county! https://t.co/Ce24f2stKR — Bliss🏹🌸 (@TheDonallegedly) November 20, 2026

This is just one of the one-star reviews of this business.

@AGJamesUthmeier @FDACS @WiltonSimpson Aggravated animal abuse is the right charge to go after, and moving this fast matters. I hope the FDACS officers and prosecutors see this one all the way through. — Michael Mattox - The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) November 20, 2026

Much more of this, please!

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