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Hasan Piker Can’t Figure Out Why Jews Are Ditching the Party That Blames Them for Everything

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 16, 2026 3:30 PM
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Hasan Piker Can’t Figure Out Why Jews Are Ditching the Party That Blames Them for Everything
Hasan Piker

Hasan Piker is stumped.

Yes, the guy Abdul El-Sayed spent the night before the primary lounging by the pool with — then later pretended he barely knew — still can’t figure out why Jews are abandoning the Democrat Party. 

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Hasan is just a California guy who is a streamer, after all. 

There is literally no problem Hasan Piker won’t find a way to blame on Israel.

Jewish voters in New York appear to be moving away from the Democratic Party, and controversial Twitch streamer Hasan Piker blamed the shift on their support for Israel.

On Wednesday, Piker responded to a CNN clip in which the network’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, and anchor John Berman discussed the drop in support for Democrats among Jewish voters, expressing dismay that they were shifting away from the party.

“It’s wild that this many jewish voters are leaving the democratic party over israel. It’s not like the republican alternatives are presenting a more appealing policy agenda, it’s just israel! It’s literally over the continuation of israel’s belligerence. A real shame,” Piker wrote on X.

In the segment, Enten explained that Jewish support for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, dropped since her last election in 2022, according to recent Siena Polling. Enten then revealed that Democrats’ advantage over Republicans among Jewish voters in New York had narrowed by 36 points since 2022, according to Siena Polling averages.

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Maybe it's because the Democrat Party has been taken over by the Hamas Caucus? Could that maybe be the cause? Perhaps allowing people like Piker to pick Democrat candidates is another problem for the Jewish population. 

The new face of the Democrat Party.

Well said.

And he is a raging one.

Funny how that works.

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Actually, he's worse.

Hopefully, Democrats will learn this lesson on Election Day.

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News Topics HASAN PIKER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISRAEL | ANTISEMITISM

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