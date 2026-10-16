Hasan Piker Can’t Figure Out Why Jews Are Ditching the Party That Blames Them for Everything

Hasan Piker is stumped.

Yes, the guy Abdul El-Sayed spent the night before the primary lounging by the pool with — then later pretended he barely knew — still can’t figure out why Jews are abandoning the Democrat Party.

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Hasan is just a California guy who is a streamer, after all.

Hasan Piker rips NY Jewish voters betraying Democratic Party - blames Israel https://t.co/gFZMkTnZWI https://t.co/a3rZzZ2RCx — New York Post (@nypost) October 16, 2026

There is literally no problem Hasan Piker won’t find a way to blame on Israel.

Jewish voters in New York appear to be moving away from the Democratic Party, and controversial Twitch streamer Hasan Piker blamed the shift on their support for Israel. On Wednesday, Piker responded to a CNN clip in which the network’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, and anchor John Berman discussed the drop in support for Democrats among Jewish voters, expressing dismay that they were shifting away from the party. “It’s wild that this many jewish voters are leaving the democratic party over israel. It’s not like the republican alternatives are presenting a more appealing policy agenda, it’s just israel! It’s literally over the continuation of israel’s belligerence. A real shame,” Piker wrote on X. In the segment, Enten explained that Jewish support for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, dropped since her last election in 2022, according to recent Siena Polling. Enten then revealed that Democrats’ advantage over Republicans among Jewish voters in New York had narrowed by 36 points since 2022, according to Siena Polling averages.

Maybe it's because the Democrat Party has been taken over by the Hamas Caucus? Could that maybe be the cause? Perhaps allowing people like Piker to pick Democrat candidates is another problem for the Jewish population.

Right on brand for a mangy, creepy, Jew-hating piece of sh*t. — Ms.Channing (@channingms1) October 16, 2026

The new face of the Democrat Party.

ah, of course — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 16, 2026

Fk Hasan Piker and anyone in the Democratic Party leadership who thinks Dems should have a big tent to include him and DSA. — Tanja (@WeSee2024) October 16, 2026

Well said.

An antisemite is always going to use antisemitism . . — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) October 16, 2026

And he is a raging one.

Sooo… Jews who vote against death to America & death to Israel are betraying the Democratic Party??? 🤔 #LakeBoss 🇺🇸 — Lake Boss 🚤🐟🐕‍🦺🇺🇸 (@LakeBoss) October 16, 2026

Blames the Jews for not supporting the Party that blames the Jews. — Bex (@BexStreams) October 16, 2026

Funny how that works.

He is who we thought he was. — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) October 16, 2026

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Actually, he's worse.

Hasan just hates Jews and openly supports terrorism especially if it harms America. If anything the dems betrayed THEM (like they do everyone else). — Mr.X ❄️🐉🦅🇺🇲🌹🕊🥥🧁🪷🔮 (@MrX_UNI) October 16, 2026

Jewish Americans are smart enough to know a terrorist when they see one! These Islamists are pulling out all punches!!!! If they can’t you for racism, xenophobia, Islmaphobia, they attack ones LOYALTY TO A PARTY? These terrorists have sorely underestimated American! — angela thomas (@angelathomas22) October 16, 2026

Hopefully, Democrats will learn this lesson on Election Day.

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