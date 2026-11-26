Regular readers would remember a few months ago, when Spanish authorities made the baffling decision to almost literally open the floodgates to Moroccans trying to invade the Spanish island of Ceuta. Here are some examples of video of that incident:

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BREAKING:



🇪🇸 An “absolute migratory emergency” has been declared in Spain's enclave of Ceuta after a massive surge of illegal migrants.



Hundreds of Moroccan and Algerian migrants who flooded the Spanish enclave yesterday breached the border fence today without control.



In… pic.twitter.com/nrfH8YywlE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2026

The cut off text:

In recent days, more than 1,500 migrants, including adults and minors, reached Ceuta by sea, swimming from Morocco and overwhelming border security. Today they completely overwhelmed local forces, leaving reception and juvenile centers fully saturated. With resources exhausted, Ceuta’s government demanded that Spain declare a national emergency and send the military to suppress the crisis.

We thought at the time that it was fair to suspect that this was an actual invasion strategy. Apparently, the island is disputed territory between Spain and Morocco. Therefore, one suspects that more than a few of the people in that flood were thinking this might lead to Morocco winning control of the island over time.

And, of course, it is baffling that Spanish authorities would allow this behavior, regardless of the motive of the Moroccans. And that recklessness seems to have led to the worst possible outcome:

Ceuta sex crimes have risen 650% since migrant influx on the Spanish territory - with most of the attacks on children https://t.co/SpWV78BSMf — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 19, 2026

From the article:

Sexual assaults in Ceuta have increased by 650 per cent since 80,000 migrants from Morocco flooded the enclave in late July, according to a report. Documents on emergency service calls obtained by Spanish outlet El Español revealed that sexual assaults rose sharply from four to 30 between July 30 and October 29 in 2025 and the same period in 2026. Sixteen of those cases involved minors, compared with none during the same period the previous year. The figures also show a dramatic rise in violent attacks involving weapons, with cases classified as ‘firearm assaults’ jumping from eight to 56 and reports of ‘assaults with bladed weapons’ surging from 23 to 268. Home invasions rose from 35 to 1,018, while robberies with violence or intimidation on public streets rose from 11 to 115 cases. Disturbances of public order meanwhile went up from 85 to 618, while abandonment of minors grew from 15 to 265. The general category of ‘aggressions’ registered 1,777 cases compared with 209 the previous year. In total, cases registered with emergency authorities rose from 2,233 in 2025 to 11,286 in the same period in 2026.

More:

The coastal city is in the midst of a migration crisis that began after 80,000 people entered and overwhelmed the city over the course of a few days. Though the majority of them left shortly after, many remain in the enclave, causing tension with locals.

Look, we do not believe there is any genetic propensity to crime that follows any particular race, ethnicity, nation of origin, etc. But, while we believe that ‘all men are created equal,’ not all cultures are created equal. For instance, if you are a regular common person living on Tsushima island in 1274, you would almost certainly very much prefer to be ruled by Japanese Samurai, rather than the Mongols. That goes double if you are a woman and the difference is the culture.

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The data we have gathered is that there is a definite ‘rape culture’ in Morocco. That doesn’t mean that any country should categorically exclude Moroccans (or people coming from any other country), but the immigration that does happen has to be controlled, and with a heavy emphasis on assimilation (and weeding out the people who can’t act right) and, boy howdy, that is not what happened here:

BREAKING:



🇪🇸 An “absolute migratory emergency” has been declared in Spain's enclave of Ceuta after a massive surge of illegal migrants.



Hundreds of Moroccan and Algerian migrants who flooded the Spanish enclave yesterday breached the border fence today without control.



In… pic.twitter.com/nrfH8YywlE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2026

And let’s also notice that how often Leftist policies harm women disproportionately. Just last night, we talked about how transgender ideology often harms women and girls the most. Well, uncontrolled immigration — especially illegal immigration — does, too. There are professional smugglers of human beings who are known to rape any moderately attractive women — and young girls — that they are smuggling into America. There is slavery in America today — sex slavery — in significant part because women are smuggled here only to be forced to work in brothels. And MS-13’s slogan is literally ‘Kill, steal, rape, control.’ An orderly society, a society with less crime, typically adds up to less crime against women and girls, including some of the worst crimes that can be committed against them. And Democrat politicians, who regularly accuse Republicans of waging a ‘War on Women,’ support the open border policies that put these women and girls in danger. As we often joke, Democrat politicians will support policies that, as a practical matter, increase the chances that women will be raped, but don’t worry! If you get pregnant, they will support your right to an abortion! *eye roll*

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On to reactions:

You don't say? — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) November 19, 2026

They do, in fact, say.

Hang on. I was told all cultures were equal...🤔



Another massive lie told by the left. — Beau Nash (@BeauNash1674) November 19, 2026

Sex crimes up 650% and most of the victims are kids? Any country that won't lock up the men doing this and send them packing has stopped protecting its own children and there’s a special place in hell for these people. — PamelaG (@PamelaUSofA) November 19, 2026

And we won’t say that this is the kind of thing the Second Amendment is for — because we are pretty sure the founding fathers couldn’t imagine a government doing something so reckless. (And calling it reckless is the charitable interpretation.) But the founders would definitely think this meant holding onto our guns was more important than ever, if only to defend ourselves and our families when the government does something as baffling as allowing such an invasion.

Those who facilitate these invasions are the “pedophile protectors” the left likes to talk about — Tara (@Tara4America) November 19, 2026

I did try to warn you ...https://t.co/dDTi2lUPwQ — Rare | ♻️🇬🇧 (@RareRestore) November 19, 2026

Where are the NGO's now?

Save the Children, Unicef?

Human Rights Watch, Red Cross?



Ohh, that's right..they feed perps. — ✨XEster✨ (@WitchedWicca) November 19, 2026

When Europeans snap it's going to be so bloody. https://t.co/g5josGroWa — Gealach Teannasach (@SgarlaidAingeal) November 20, 2026

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At some point, the ordinary people of Europe are going to have enough, and violent revolution is one predictable outcome. We aren’t saying we would necessarily support it, just that it is predictable, unless these governments change course. And, yes, it could get extremely ugly.

Finally, one user pointed us toward this straight fire video of a Spanish woman chewing out the government over the invasion, a little over two months ago:

🇪🇸 Ceutan woman is outraged over the total chaos and unsafety in the city: "my children don’t go to school"



“I don’t go out at night. I want to go home alone and drunk, Irene Montero (far-left MP). Why can’t I? My children don’t go to school. They don’t go because I am afraid,… pic.twitter.com/vmt1bG11sX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 9, 2026

What she said.

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