Now, to be fair to the school district in question, Snoqualmie Valley School District, in Washington state, there is only one source we have seen for this story so far, and here it is:

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Snoqualmie Valley (WA) School District offers help finding “counseling” for students and families distressed by the new law protecting girls’ sports … 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NSyyh55rv2 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) November 24, 2026

(Embiggen as necessary.)

But we live in the dumbest times, so on its face the story is credible, and Ms. Kruse has struck this author as reliable. Still, we will frame it as an allegation, rather than something absolutely proven, and you should make up your own mind on whether or not you believe this story. (Like you need our permission to do that, anyway.)

To give a little background, one bright spot on this month’s otherwise pretty disastrous election day was that Initiative 638 passed in lefty-lefty Washington state, basically prohibiting boys from playing in girls’ sports. And we mean that exactly: On its face, the law doesn’t apply to a girl trying to play in boys’ sports, and we applaud this rare case of the law admitting that there is a difference between men and women. This author has long advocated that the law recognize, in a limited fashion, that there are real differences between men and women, justifying rules that sometimes treat men differently from women. To be blunt, many of the problems of transgender ideology fall harder on women and it makes sense to recognize that. The bottom line is letting a man into a woman’s restroom creates problems for women that letting a woman into a men’s restroom does not create for men. And letting men into the WNBA would undermine the entire point of the WNBA in a way that letting women into the NBA wouldn’t. So we tend to think that it's appropriate for this law to be asymmetrical.

But this upsets the most fragile political movement that this author has ever seen in his life: Transgender ideology. They cannot stand the slightest degree of disagreement. We think all of this is explained by the deep insecurity they feel about their condition — because at its core, the underlying transgender theory makes no sense. Because the theory makes no sense, they are insecure about it — they have to almost physically push the doubts out of their minds. Because they are insecure, transactivists engage in a number of behaviors aimed at avoiding and suppressing debate. So typically, they refuse to debate the issue at all. They go further and try to suppress all disagreement on the topic, trying to get people banned from social media or fired for disagreeing or even allegedly ‘misgendering’ them. They require that they constantly be treated as something they aren’t (men asking to be treated as women, women asking to be treated as men). And of course there is all the violence this movement has engaged in. Charlie Kirk will never be able to challenge gender ideology again, because of the violence of a man who was in a sexual relationship with a trans furry.

Now, a transactivist might say to this author ‘it’s easy for you to say. You don’t know what it is like to be different and have people constantly deny the existence of condition that makes you different.’ And that is where this hypothetical person would be wrong. This author was born with three learning disabilities, in 1972. He has had to deal with people who denied that his disabilities were real his entire life. We never needed constant affirmation. We didn’t get hysterical if someone indicated they didn’t believe us. We have enough confidence in the truth to welcome debate and very often we have won people over, making them into our strongest allies in the process. We believe in winning by persuasion and not by force and suppression — unlike the transgender movement.

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So, in a perverse way Ms. Kruse's claims make sense, as in this is the kind of behavior you would expect to happen in our increasingly crazy society (but not in the sense that it actually, you know, makes sense independently to behave this way). The people of frickin’ Washington state have rejected a huge part of their ideology. Never mind that even if you believed that ‘trans women are women’ or some nonsense like that, it’s silly to pretend that a boy loses all the physical advantages of a boy just because he declared he is a boy, and/or had his *ahem* plumbing removed, and/or had a few years of hormones. But in one of the bluest blue states of the union, regular people said ‘this doesn’t make sense’ and, of course, it will send the transactivists into mental breakdown. They can’t handle disagreement because they know they can’t win the debate. So, of course they need counseling. They need someone to tell them that it's the people are wrong, evil bigots or something, not the transactivists who are taking safety, privacy and opportunities away from women.

Did they offer counseling to the girls traumatized by having to see male genitalia in the locker room?? — Eileen Davis (@spiritsoars54) November 24, 2026

We think the school probably would respond ‘shut up, bigot!’ If memory serves, that's basically what they said to the women objecting to seeing William Thomas naked.

The positive impact on female student athletes, they now shower & change without boys watching them & only compete with other girls. Male athletes who previously used female locker rooms & competed in the female category are affected by no longer being eligible to do so. — The Bewilderness ( Rose Grant) 🕸️ Femisaurus 🐰🐱 (@tehbewilderness) November 24, 2026

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Actually, we don’t think this initiative deals with the issue of women having separate locker rooms and bathrooms. But we think that enterprising lawyers in any state that allows that should sue for hostile environment harassment. Letting men into women’s private spaces makes the environment hostile for women, which is sex-based discrimination under federal civil rights law.

And we think putting men in women’s sections in prisons, or in prisons reserved for women, violates the Eighth Amendment, too.

People in this state are so soft. What the heck? Counseling for stress by a law PROTECTING girls' sports? My gosh people, grow some ovaries!🙄 — ADDLEPATED DSF (@DSFisAddlepated) November 25, 2026

Some of them no longer have ovaries or the male equivalent. The fact this is done to children is an outrage.

Well... They do need mental health services, just not for that. — CondoKat (@CondoKat) November 25, 2026

Touché.

i thought they said this wasnt necessary initiative because there were only 10 boys playing girls sports in the whole state? what a joke. just keep the boys out of the girls sports. noone should need counseling for that. — CryptoBeard (@CryptoBeard111) November 24, 2026

And as we regularly point out, when people say that we are talking only a few transgender athletes, we cite Spock:

It’s dumber than that. Because logic dictates that if it’s a clash between the many and the few… (see gif)



So I’m willing to concede all day long that the number of women in women’s sports greatly outnumbers the number of men trying to get into women’s sports by claiming that… pic.twitter.com/lXCbwSN7hj — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 23, 2025

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There seems to be this ideology on the Left that when you can declare a group to be a minority, they automatically win every debate. But in a democracy or a republic, the rule is actually the opposite. Yes, there are some constitutional rights that prevent the majority from completely running over the minority. But they don’t typically win just because they are in the minority. Being in the minority means you usually lose the debate.

You know, an believe Australian study showed two groups of kids. One given information on depression and access to counseling. The other told nothing about how to cope with problems.



Over time the kids told about coping with depression had higher rates of depression. Duh. — Cyrus Vinci (@CyrusVinci87033) November 25, 2026

Schools and their indoctrination practices are the ones destroying the mental health of healthy boys making them believe they are better to be “girls”, it’s disgusting! — snowblue (@breakfastfor2) November 25, 2026

Sometimes the results of democracy go against you and ya just gotta live with it. — Tekov Yahoser (@tekov_yahoser) November 24, 2026

But the people calling themselves Democrats can’t have that. They are already looking for ways to limit or nullify the will of the people.

Counseling? For girls getting their own sports back? Snoqualmie Valley is the one that needs counseling 🙄 https://t.co/GLhJIRb0f6 — Unfiltered N' Raw (@UnfilteredNRaw) November 25, 2026

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Also, that name is a horrible discrimination against Dyslexics like this author! We had to copy and paste it every time to get "Snoqualmie" right.

Finally, we have one person who seems ready to provide that counseling:

I’ll give free counseling: stfu, quit sniveling, and play sports with your same biological sex. Hope that helps! — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) November 24, 2026

Okay, are we the only ones who thought of this classic skit from MadTv?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Seriously, that was a pretty funny show, and not nearly the garbage fire that modern SNL has become.

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