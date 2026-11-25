Here's some good news. Soros-backed former St. Louis attorney and Missouri State Rep. Kim Gardner has been disbarred by the Missouri Supreme Court in a unanimous decision.

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BREAKING: Former St. Louis attorney and Missouri State Rep. Kim Gardner (D) was just DISBARRED by the Missouri Supreme Court following a unanimous 7–0 ruling. This comes after she was found guilty of misusing thousands of dollars worth of public funds to reimburse herself. https://t.co/5qhWf2vDLU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2026

In 2022, the Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded Gardner for professional misconduct, citing failures around discovery obligations, not timely disclosing her handwritten interview notes, and not correcting an investigator’s erroneous statements. She was assessed roughly $5,000 in disciplinary fees and court costs. After paying the $5,000 from personal funds, Gardner directed staff to issue reimbursement checks from the Circuit Attorney’s contingent fund and co-signed them.

Remember Mark and Patricia McCloskey?

Kim Gardner is the piece of human garbage who charged the McCloskey's for standing in their own front yard with guns in hand as violent BLM rioters broke down their gate and marched by their home in a community that had been repeatedly subject to BLM arson. Indeed, she CAMPAIGNED for the job of St. Louis City Attorney on the PROMISE to charge and prosecute them. Ultimately the MO Supreme Court took the case from her. Both Mark (@mccloskeyusa) and Patricia were charged by Garnder with four-year felonies. They both pled to misdemeanors in legal self-defense, and ultimately were pardoned even of those convictions by the Missouri governor. Mark even got his AR back. Gardner's disbarment is shocking only because this kind of justice against corrupt prosecutors happens so rarely. Well-deserved. — Andrew Branca Show (@TheBrancaShow) November 25, 2026

The post continues:

… CAMPAIGNED for the job of St. Louis City Attorney on the PROMISE to charge and prosecute them. Ultimately the MO Supreme Court took the case from her. Both Mark (@mccloskeyusa) and Patricia were charged by Garnder with four-year felonies. They both pled to misdemeanors in legal self-defense, and ultimately were pardoned even of those convictions by the Missouri governor. Mark even got his AR back. Gardner's disbarment is shocking only because this kind of justice against corrupt prosecutors happens so rarely. Well-deserved.

As Dana Loesch reported, Gardner ordered the forensics lab to tamper with the evidence to get a felony charge on Patricia McCloskey. Patricia McCloskey’s handgun was inoperable when police seized it; however, in a bizarre turn, Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Hinckley had firearms experts put the gun back together to show that it was “readily capable of lethal use.”

Here's a lengthy but illuminating post from Kentucky Girl that lays out Gardner's scandals, including a 17-year-old girl who lost her legs.

A soft-on-crime prosecutor just lost her law license. After a 17 year old lost both her legs when a man crashed into her. He was out on house arrest and had over 100 bond violations. Here's the story. St. Louis. Former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, 51, was disbarred Tuesday. The Missouri Supreme Court voted 7-0. She can no longer practice law in the state. She generally can't even apply to get it back for 5 years. WHY THEY TOOK HER LICENSE ▪️ In 2022, the same court already reprimanded her. ▪️ That was for misconduct in her case against then-Gov. Eric Greitens. ▪️ She was ordered to pay $5,004.33 in fees and court costs. ▪️ She sent the court personal checks. ▪️ Then she had her clerk cut 4 reimbursement checks from taxpayer money. ▪️ She co-signed every one of them. ▪️ The court said she "plainly intended to deceive this Court as to the source of the funds." ▪️ Federal prosecutors investigated her for stealing public funds. ▪️ She signed a diversion deal and was never charged. ▪️ A hearing panel wanted only a public reprimand. ▪️ The Supreme Court rejected that. WHAT SHE LEFT BEHIND ▪️ She resigned in May 2023 as the attorney general moved to remove her. ▪️ A judge had found probable cause to hold her in contempt. ▪️ Her office skipped hearings in a shooting case where an 11-year-old was wounded. ▪️ The judge called her office "a rudderless ship of chaos." ▪️ After she quit, more than 4,800 unreviewed warrant applications were found. ▪️ Police said 3,860 cases had sat up to two years with no decision. A TEEN PAID THE PRICE ▪️ On Feb. 18, 2023, Janae Edmondson, 17, was in town for a volleyball tournament. ▪️ Daniel Riley, 21, crashed into her downtown. ▪️ She lost both of her legs. ▪️ Riley was out on house arrest in an armed robbery case. ▪️ He had more than 100 bond violations. ▪️ His bond was never revoked. ▪️ Reporting found her office never filed a motion to put him back in jail. The court finally took her law license. It cannot give Janae Edmondson her legs back. — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) November 25, 2026

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The post continues:

… Tuesday. The Missouri Supreme Court voted 7-0. She can no longer practice law in the state. She generally can't even apply to get it back for 5 years. WHY THEY TOOK HER LICENSE ▪️ In 2022, the same court already reprimanded her. ▪️ That was for misconduct in her case against then-Gov. Eric Greitens. ▪️ She was ordered to pay $5,004.33 in fees and court costs. ▪️ She sent the court personal checks. ▪️ Then she had her clerk cut 4 reimbursement checks from taxpayer money. ▪️ She co-signed every one of them. ▪️ The court said she "plainly intended to deceive this Court as to the source of the funds." ▪️ Federal prosecutors investigated her for stealing public funds. ▪️ She signed a diversion deal and was never charged. ▪️ A hearing panel wanted only a public reprimand. ▪️ The Supreme Court rejected that. WHAT SHE LEFT BEHIND ▪️ She resigned in May 2023 as the attorney general moved to remove her. ▪️ A judge had found probable cause to hold her in contempt. ▪️ Her office skipped hearings in a shooting case where an 11-year-old was wounded. ▪️ The judge called her office "a rudderless ship of chaos." ▪️ After she quit, more than 4,800 unreviewed warrant applications were found. ▪️ Police said 3,860 cases had sat up to two years with no decision. A TEEN PAID THE PRICE ▪️ On Feb. 18, 2023, Janae Edmondson, 17, was in town for a volleyball tournament. ▪️ Daniel Riley, 21, crashed into her downtown. ▪️ She lost both of her legs. ▪️ Riley was out on house arrest in an armed robbery case. ▪️ He had more than 100 bond violations. ▪️ His bond was never revoked. ▪️ Reporting found her office never filed a motion to put him back in jail. The court finally took her law license. It cannot give Janae Edmondson her legs back.

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Good riddance to bad rubbish.

@BreannaMorello The wheels of justice certainly turn slowly. Can we put a turbo on that engine? — Gunga Dinh (@gunga_dinh) November 25, 2026

@libsoftiktok I know two people that are happy.... https://t.co/ZeA6xesXX4 — OniDog (@OniDog22) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok As a St Louis circuit judge she dismissed 31% of filed felony cases. Conviction rate fell from 72% to 50% This isn't activism. It's abuse of power to exempt criminals from US law — AK Hiker ✝️ (@ak_hiker) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Good. She let violent criminals walk for years while St. Louis got worse, then used public money to pay herself back. A unanimous 7-0 ruling says it all. She should never practice law again. — Kimberly🇺🇲 (@PatriotKim_2026) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok No surprise. She’s a Soros shill. Gardner received major campaign support from Soros-linked PACs, including over $190,000 in 2016 from Safety and Justice and $77,000+ in 2020 from Missouri Justice and Public Safety PAC, which Soros directly funded with $116,000. — Teeray (@teeray121) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Add her to the Left's ever-growing fraud roster, right next to the rest of their all-star bench of politicians who treat public money like a personal tab. — Come again? (@nahcomeagain) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok That’s great but now give her jail time! — Diane 👀 (@ylem516) November 25, 2026

@libsoftiktok One of Soros’s corrupt minions. She should be behind bars. — Teagan1776🇺🇸 (@Teagan1776) November 25, 2026

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@libsoftiktok Are criminal charges forthcoming? — Lt Dan (@APDltdan27) November 24, 2026

She'll probably run for office again and use her disbarment as a Democrat résumé enhancement.

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