The Trump White House and DOGE personnel have released the USAID Files, and it was quickly confirmed that the organization was a tool for censorship and much more.

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Now on https://t.co/6gJOBD71q1, you can read internal memos and communications showing how the agency actually operated behind the scenes https://t.co/00IvZvG4dD — Edward Coristine (@as400495) November 25, 2026

The USAID Files is one of the most disgusting reads I have ever come across. The deep state functions like an AWFL mafia that invites tech CEOs for boba teas and then leans on them to "share their values" for globomarxist domination. I think I'm going to be sick. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 25, 2026

This is at the top of USAID.gov:

Under previous administrations, USAID was weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values. In the interest of transparency and accountability, we are publishing files, memos, and internal communications detailing how the agency operated.

Following that are MANY downloadable documents and videos that prove that very thing, and one of our favorites on X, @DataRepublican, has started to dig in.

@as400495 Thanks, scraping it all. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

"Insane stuff" in the USAID files was spotted rather quickly.

Only started to look, but insane stuff in those files: ㆍUSAID was funding social media "monitors" in 20 countries and flagging content to tech platforms ㆍUSAID was drafting partnership language with Facebook to prevent "destabilizers" in political transition ㆍSamantha Power working with Ro Tucci (from the Democracy Files) to "counter disinformation" And the weirdest one of all... USAID was passing around talking points on justifying censorship by "framing in terms of foreign malign influence" because they aren't allowed to just arbitrarily censor social media otherwise — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

"And the weirdest one of all... USAID was passing around talking points on justifying censorship by "framing in terms of foreign malign influence" because they aren't allowed to just arbitrarily censor social media otherwise"

Department of Homeland Security was carrying out USAID-like mandates here on US soil... this seems to warrant deeper digging on DHS https://t.co/hZbqaKm6q4 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

It sounds like the DHS under the Biden administration was more than open to partnering with USAID to engage in censorship.

From the USAID files: The purpose of fact-checkers is to "debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners." Wow. Just wow. We were all living inside an epistemic bubble. https://t.co/lqRCAT11W8 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

We've known for a long time that most "fact-checkers" are better described as "narrative enforcers."

Hard to watch this video clip from USAID archives and not conclude that the people involved KNEW the Hunter Biden laptop was real. They had a plan ahead of time to counter it as a "lie." GDI even says that it had an impact on the election outcome of 2020. https://t.co/SPGkcd4Srx — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

🚨🚨THE DEMOCRACY FILES, CROSSOVER EDITION: THE USAID FILES 🚨 When I started cross-referencing the USAID files with the Democracy files, I didn't expect *that* much crossover. After all, USAID was an enormous agency with thousands of employees. But both the Democracy Files and USAID Files show the same people, the same tactics, the same playbook! What this means is that USAID is not "finished" yet - ex-USAID workers have instead gotten funding from private philanthropies to continue doing the job here. That there is personnel crossovers means that the Democracy Files did feature the senior leaders within the old USAID organization. Watch this video for how shockingly similar the USAID Files are with what is being done on our soil right now. The battle for our Republic continues. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

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If a Democrat ends up back in the White House, guess what will be making roaring comeback.

Read the book UNELECTED, cowritten with @JoshuaLisec for a better understanding of why USAID spent so much time and money on policing narratives in order to inflict regime change. Purchase link below. https://t.co/bBkctbPouk — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

There's no doubt lots more to come. Stay tuned.

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