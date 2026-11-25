As we told you yesterday, Rachel Accurso, better known to some parents and their kids as Ms. Rachel, made an appearance for a photo op at a New York City immigration court to offer her support for families and unaccompanied minors.

Advertisement

❤️‍🩹 Ms. Rachel appeared at New York City Immigration Court on Monday to show solidarity with families and unaccompanied minors facing deportation and to offer her support. https://t.co/lTJ6NN7x6r — TMZ (@TMZ) November 23, 2026

We can't help but notice a distinct lack of interest from so-called "journalists" (and Ms. Rachel for that matter) when it comes to why and how these minors became unaccompanied.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt couldn't help but notice that the Left's concern for children on the issue of illegal immigration always only runs in one direction:

If Ms. Rachel truly cares about all children, she should visit the Angel Family kids who lost their mom or dad to an illegal alien criminal. Or the innocent children the Trump Administration continues to rescue from human traffickers who exploited them during four years of the Democrats' open border. But she won’t. — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 24, 2026

"Or the innocent children the Trump Administration continues to rescue from human traffickers who exploited them during four years of the Democrats' open border. But she won’t."

Exactly!

🎯 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 24, 2026

Not only will lefties like Ms. Rachel not visit Angel Families, they never even acknowledge them because then their entire narrative would collapse.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president (sorry, Ms. Rachel, but "no one is above the law").

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!