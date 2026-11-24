Helium-voiced and air-headed child indoctrinator Ms. Rachel spent Monday at immigration court in New York City, where she said that the water is not drinkable and that there are bugs in the food. She went on about "just the mistreatment and the cruelty and the abuse" of children. She told a 9-year-old boy she wanted to get him Christmas presents and had him make a Christmas list. At the top of the list was an immigration lawyer, followed by a pair of Nikes.

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❤️‍🩹 Ms. Rachel appeared at New York City Immigration Court on Monday to show solidarity with families and unaccompanied minors facing deportation and to offer her support. https://t.co/lTJ6NN7x6r — TMZ (@TMZ) November 23, 2026

Why are they unaccompanied minors? Where are their parents?

When Ms. Rachel asked 9-year-old Angel what he wanted for Christmas, he asked for an immigration lawyer. https://t.co/gvFDdYguRL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 24, 2026

One person posted, "Can we get this lady a goddamn Nobel Peace Prize already? Like, damn, she is the only person doing the right thing."

@RollingStone Did she get him one? 😅🤣😂 — PRAVduh (@Aanorg316) November 24, 2026

@RollingStone Why? Isn’t his country of origin a place of rainbows and unicorns? — Matt Tyrrell (@MattTyrrellFR) November 24, 2026

@RollingStone Sounds like Angel should probably be deported. — Pamela (@PJZPamela) November 24, 2026

@TMZ A grown woman who dresses and acts like a child is psychotic behavior. Not one single person in those pictures are smiling, except her photo-op. — Ashley Willow-River (@AagimaakMakwa) November 23, 2026

@TMZ Nothing more than a photo op and publicity stunt to push her brand. — The Almighty (@jayz08) November 24, 2026

@TMZ If you let her children follow this lady, in any capacity, you're a shit parent. — PEEZ (@peezytaughtme) November 23, 2026

@TMZ Did she tell the parents to stop breaking laws with a very helpful song? — StuStudio (@stustudioco) November 24, 2026

@TMZ She’s so brave for doing a photo op — Grizzly Beast (@goregrizzly) November 23, 2026

@TMZ This strangeling never said a word about the 300,000+ unaccompanied minors who were trafficked and lost by the Biden Admin. — Richie20lx (@richie20lx) November 24, 2026

@TMZ That will be a fun memory on their flight home. — 🐗 Rollin’ Smoke 🐗 (@cmb_wps) November 24, 2026

@TMZ Liberal women have main character energy. "Sorry your parents broke our nation's laws. Orange man bad, but my photo takes are good!" — WrestleManiaRN (@WrestlemaniaRN) November 23, 2026

@TMZ This goober is the most performative person I have seen, she is either stupid, malicious or both — Joey JoJo (@JoeyJ0j089) November 24, 2026

@TMZ Wonder if she shows up at children’s hospitals and or orphanages? Or just things that further political propaganda? — SteveOh (@SteveOhHTTR) November 23, 2026

@TMZ Is she speaking with the parents and telling them if they didn't break laws their kids wouldn't be going through this? It's called accountability. — vicki (@vickilb99) November 24, 2026

Is she going to come through with the immigration lawyer? He'd be better off with the Nikes, as he could wear those on his flight back home.

Karoline Leavitt from the top rope:

If Ms. Rachel truly cares about all children, she should visit the Angel Family kids who lost their mom or dad to an illegal alien criminal. Or the innocent children the Trump Administration continues to rescue from human traffickers who exploited them during four years of the Democrats' open border. But she won’t. — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 24, 2026

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The post continues:

… Democrats' open border. But she won’t.

@karolineleavitt She is a political propagandist and has been from the start. — ParticipationTrophyWife - (@cynkirkland) November 24, 2026

@karolineleavitt Ms Rachel is a psyop and she’s radicalizing children. — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) November 24, 2026

@karolineleavitt Ms. Rachel is nothing but a propaganda puppet used to program your children 🫠 — Jennnnie “The Soothsayer” Cochran* (@j3nnyb00m) November 24, 2026

She got her photo op. Rolling Stone and TMZ both picked up on her visit.

@HQNewsNow Democrats really do love a story. Sure, it’s obviously fake, no little kid is on his own asking for an immigration lawyer without a little coaching, and you all know that, but again, you love the story even if you know it’s fake. — Nunya (@imtweetn) November 24, 2026

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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