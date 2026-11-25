Yesterday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen's margarita drinkin' buddy, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, got on a plane to go live in Spain. Garcia's gone from "El Salvador man" to "Maryland dad" to "Spanish father" in the course of more than a year.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin described Garcia in a very different way than the Democrats and their media allies do.

We are DELIGHTED to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain. We promised the American people that this human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator would not remain in our country. This Salvadoran man will no longer terrorize innocent Americans. — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) November 25, 2026

In other words, the Democrats love him, and Sen. Van Hollen isn't taking his departure from the U.S. very well:

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via GIPHY

Van Hollen and Garcia are now on a first name basis and you can almost see the tears flowing from this post:

A year & a half ago, the Trump Admin wanted to leave Kilmar to rot in a Salvadoran gulag. Today, he is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man – unharmed & with dignity. This is a victory for due process and our Constitution. https://t.co/N4LIawQqSz — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 25, 2026

A victory for the Constitution would be for the Democrats to stop championing criminal illegals and fighting to prevent them from being deported.

You can almost hear Barry Manilow's "Can't Smile Without You" playing in the background of Van Hollen's post.

@ChrisVanHollen Wish you cared about non-gangster Americans this much. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 25, 2026

Look at you, cheering on a degenerate wife-beater and accused human trafficker. lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 25, 2026

Democrats like Van Hollen do have their "priorities," and law-abiding American citizens aren't at the top of that list.

https://t.co/tbjU1230XJ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 25, 2026

Sheesh. Marry him already. 🙄 — Sowell Brother (@Christophe37461) November 25, 2026

They'll probably be exchanging affectionate letters before too long.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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