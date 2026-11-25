Don't look now, but Sen. Bernie Sanders is again making a proposal that he thinks would help private sector workers.

In 1975, 27% of private sector workers had a traditional pension plan. Now? It has dropped to 5% as of 2023. My Pensions for All Act would require all companies to offer their workers the same type of pension that every member of Congress receives. Let's get it done. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 24, 2026

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It isn't difficult to see the many flaws in Sanders' supposed logic here. First off, private sector businesses can't do what the government does and fund pensions via going into further massive debt by borrowing from taxpayers who haven't even been born yet. Private businesses just don't have that luxury, not that Bernie seems to realize that.

So, instead of mandating private sector pensions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a much better starting point.

We should simply end pensions for congressmen entirely. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 25, 2026

Bingo!

Congress should be made to live in the world they've crafted for the rest of us instead of trying to mandate that businesses conform to their insanity.

@RonDeSantis It may be the way to make them stop running for Congress in the first place. — Native Arizonan (@Santaquinian) November 25, 2026

@RonDeSantis Congress can be vested in 5 YEARS for a forever pension paid by taxpayers. This is ridiculous and why these useless people won't leave. https://t.co/s1gdAQMu4P — Alexandra (@Alexandra282072) November 25, 2026

See. This is why I like him. I've been saying we should end federal benefits for Congress for ages. Make it part-time public service again. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 25, 2026

Endorsed!

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