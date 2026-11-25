The Democrats may try to get 'Maryland Man' Kilmar Abrego Garcia back in the country if they take the White House in 2028, but Will Chamberlain says it might not be that easy.

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Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the "Maryland Father" who was in reality a wife-beating, human-trafficking, MS-13 gangbanging illegal alien, has left the United States. He will have a hard time coming back and staying, even if a future Democrat White House wants to help him. 🧵 https://t.co/sF0ptRHP6y — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

Now, Democrats have very little respect for the rule of law, so it won't be easy to stop them, but there are some guardrails.

Judge Xinis of the District of Maryland unsealed her order this morning which laid out the terms of Abrego Garcia's departure. In it, DOJ extracted an important concession: that his departure "SHALL constitute execution of his order of removal pursuant to 8 USC § 1101(g)." That means this isn't a case where he will be treated as though he used the CBP One app or something, and given the ability to come back in short order. The law will treat him as though he were apprehended and removed as inadmissible by DHS. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

In other words, it won't show he just left on his own or agreed to self-deport. Rightly, it will show he was forcibly removed.

Abrego Garcia's lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg (whose unethical shenanigans I've written about before and will link at the end of the thread), suggests that a future Democrat administration "will prioritize...bringing him back to Maryland." That will be quite challenging. https://t.co/yzoNtWVoaU — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

Leftist attorneys don't care about justice. They care about manipulating the law to benefit people they agree with.

First, he faces two 10-year bars to readmission - the removal bar under 8 USC § 1182(a)(9)(a)(ii), and the unlawful-presence bar under § 1182(a)(9)(B)(i)(II). These, unfortunately, a future Attorney General can simply waive. https://t.co/Z2urQJTeyx — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

Let's be honest ... Kamala or Gavin will definitely remove this obstacle quickly.

But some other bars also apply to Abrego Garcia, and they have real teeth. § 1182(a)(6)E) makes human smugglers inadmissible. He's on video smuggling illegal aliens in Tennessee. The family-reunification waiver doesn't apply. (Video credit to @NewsNation) https://t.co/sNUq8DKAsh — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

Democrats love to overlook this little factoid.

§ 1182(a)(3)(B)(i)(V) makes members of designated terrorist organizations inadmissible. Abrego Garcia was found to be in MS-13 by an immigration judge, has MS-13 gang tattoos, and was originally detained in the company of MS-13 gang members. No waiver here. https://t.co/R0oilQF1Zi — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

Democrats do love them a terrorist group.

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And when it comes to applying for admission, the burden isn't on the state. It's on Abrego Garcia to prove his own admissibility. That's a problem when he's been indicted for human trafficking in Tennessee and has the affirmative finding of being MS-13 in his record. https://t.co/aClj1K5FdJ — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

With all that said, a future Democrat President could decide they don't care about any of this, and parole him into the country. The Laken Riley Act, of all things, would create some ability for state AGs to challenge the executive's decision to parole him. https://t.co/Ca7Zj8wzOr — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

In the end, I would guess that this is probably not the end of the Abrego Garcia saga. If we don't hold the White House in 2028, the Democrats will probably push to bring him back, pardon him of all his crimes, de-list MS-13, and do other chaotic things. There is no substitute for winning. If we want to keep this cretin out of our country, we will need to hold the White House. But as long as we do, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not coming back. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

Oh, the Democrats will do whatever it takes to show President Trump he didn't win in the end.

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For examples of Sandoval-Moshenberg's very sleazy lawyering, here's a thread explaining how he underplayed the evidence of Abrego-Garcia's MS-13 membership: https://t.co/X6tqRfOtIq — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

The earring alone should have been a clue.

And here's another thread where he tried to pretend that the "Westerns Clique" Abrego Garcia didn't even operate in Maryland News flash: it definitely did https://t.co/1sfPNAMWB3 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 25, 2026

A lying progressive attorney? Say it ain't so. Heh.

@willchamberlain They'll just give him a visa and a seat at the State of the Union address. — Summerlin Monroe (@lostinacanyon) November 25, 2026

Don't give them any ideas.

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