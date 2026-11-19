ABC News' Juhi Doshi reports that House Democrats will introduce a bill on Thursday inspired by the case of a grandmother who was deported to India after living illegally in the San Francisco Bay Area for 30 years. The bill would "provide relief" to illegal aliens who have final orders of removal but do not have criminal records, as well as create a pathway for them to obtain legal permanent residency.

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🚨 SCOOP: House Dems will introduce an immigration bill tomorrow that would provide relief to some immigrants who have final orders of removal but no criminal record, and create a pathway for them to obtain legal permanent residency. Last year, I reported on Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old grandmother who had lived in the San Francisco Bay Area for three decades before she was deported to India. Now her case is the inspiration for this new legislation, which is led by @RepLSimon. Shared first with @ABC 👇 https://t.co/8cBCEYPGM2 — Juhi Doshi (@juhidoshi_) November 18, 2026

The post continues:

… 73-year-old grandmother who had lived in the San Francisco Bay Area for three decades before she was deported to India. Now her case is the inspiration for this new legislation, which is led by @RepLSimon.

Doshi reports:

The bill, titled the “Protect Our Neighbors Act," was shared first with ABC News and will be introduced by California Democratic Rep. Lateefah Simon. Under this proposal, final orders of removal would expire 10 years after they were issued for individuals who have been continuously present in the U.S. and have not been convicted of a crime. As of now, there is no expiration on final orders of removal. The bill would allow an immigration judge to renew an expired final order of removal if it was established by "clear and convincing evidence" that there was significant cause for the delay in executing a final order unrelated to administrative or funding delays and renewal of the order is in the public interest based on new evidence, according to the bill's text. While a final removal order gives Immigration and Customs Enforcement the legal authority to deport an individual, it does not mean deportation happens instantly or automatically — removal can be delayed or suspended through the government deferring action, a stay of removal, ongoing litigation or other circumstances.

As of now, there is no expiration on final orders of removal because they are final orders of removal, emphasis on final.

Rep. Brandon Gill brought some clarity to the process:

Having a final order of removal means that an immigration judge has determined that you have no claim of asylum or legal right to be in America. But, there's literally no class of criminal illegal alien that Democrats won't fight to keep in your community. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) November 19, 2026

We simply need to speed up deportations. There's no reason for someone to still be here 10 years after their final order of deportation was issued. As Doshi reported, though, removal can be delayed by ongoing litigation. Let's look at eliminating that delay instead.

@juhidoshi_ Fuck that. — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) November 19, 2026

@juhidoshi_ Hey, political activist. Question here: By ``immigrants'' here, do you ACTUALLY mean illegal immigrants? Certainly seems like that's the case. They're criminals and they've been ordered to leave the country by an immigration judge. 🙄 — DanHart1549 (@DHart1549) November 19, 2026

@juhidoshi_ Harjit Kaur applied for asylum in San Francisco, and even liberal judges on the 9th Circuit said she didn't have a valid claim. No amnesty. She shouldn't be here. https://t.co/CbR9Mt15AR — Chris Sliney (@ChrisSliney) November 18, 2026

@juhidoshi_ So, an illegal alien, broke into our nation and couldn’t be bothered to become a citizen in 30 years? I do not feel sorry for one person who lies, cheats or steals to be here. — Just Pray! (@March111992) November 19, 2026

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@juhidoshi_ Successfully breaking our laws for 30 years doesn’t get rewarded with citizenship. She was ordered removed. — BocaDuke (@BocaDuk3) November 19, 2026

@juhidoshi_ When Democrats talk about “due process”, they mean an illegal abusing the court system for 30 years until leftwing politicians can sneak in amnesty. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 19, 2026

@juhidoshi_ Reminder to everyone: Democrats don’t give a fuck about American citizens they will chose ILLEGALS over you everytime. — Mandy (@AmericangirlMNM) November 18, 2026

@juhidoshi_ In other words Democrats hate United States citizens. The real question is why do Democrats hate United States citizens so much? Has anyone asked the Democrat Party why they hate United States citizens so much — Bartemy Jones (@BartemyS) November 18, 2026

@juhidoshi_ Hell no… all illegal aliens need to be deported. They can try the legal way once removed — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) November 19, 2026

@juhidoshi_ I have no want to follow any laws anymore. If foreigners can break the law and just get rewarded for it, I don’t see any reason for me, as an American, to be law-abiding. — HDX Soldier- ANTICOM (@reHDuXVet) November 18, 2026

@juhidoshi_ So if I rob a bank, am found guilty, and sentenced to jail, but escape and manage not to be arrested, I can have everything expunged after a few years? Sweet. — Ben Aksar (My Pronouns? I Trust You) (@BenAksar) November 19, 2026

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@juhidoshi_ Can you provide me the list of laws I, an American citizen, get to break and be rewarded for doing so? — JustBee (@brian_bee) November 19, 2026

@juhidoshi_ "No criminal record" Except for, you know, entering the country without inspection, not paying taxes, lying on immigration forms, etc...... — Red (@Red5hf) November 19, 2026

@juhidoshi_ How can anybody view this as anything more than trying to buy voters for the Democrats? They have final removal orders. The only reason to cancel those is you want them to vote for you. GET THEM OUT! — Shawn McMullen (@ShawnMcMullenNC) November 19, 2026

@juhidoshi_ No. They have a final order of removal and need to go the fuck home — Leigh Camp (@leighgcamp) November 19, 2026

@realBrandonGill Democrats have turned "due process" into a phrase that apparently means the process can never actually end. Even when the judge has ruled. — WeMissRush (@RushCompute) November 19, 2026

@juhidoshi_ They can't even wait until January to start destroying the country. — 🇺🇸 Don Goyo (He/Haw) 🇺🇸 (@GSCollins99) November 18, 2026

@juhidoshi_ And it will get vetoed. NEXT! — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) November 19, 2026

It won't even make it to the president's desk before January, and even then it will be vetoed. The case of the 73-year-old grandmother exposes a lot of problems with our immigration system, none of which will be fixed by this bill. We need to ensure that final orders of deportation are executed swiftly. Calling it the "Protect Our Neighbors Act" is cute. How about we protect our citizens?

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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