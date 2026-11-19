Yeahhhh... so, if Thomas Massie could just go ahead and grab his stuff and head downstairs, that'd be greeeeat.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HAAAAA

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According to Polymarket, the Kentucky congressman says he's been kicked out of his congressional office and moved to HALF a cubicle in the basement. Not even a whole cubicle. Half.

Somewhere, Milton is clutching his red stapler and muttering about the fire hazard. We don't know yet if they've taken his cake too, but we're keeping an eye on it.

Take a look:

JUST IN: Thomas Massie reveals he’s been kicked out of his congressional office & moved to half a cubicle in the basement. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 18, 2026

From Massie himself:

This is my new office in the basement! It’s half a cubicle, but I have an extra seat for one staffer. It’s traditional to kick non-returning members out of their offices early and ship them to this cubicle farm. The assumption is lame duck members just quit working… not me! pic.twitter.com/hOkJ74V6J6 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 18, 2026

And his double down:

🚨Mike Johnson cancels another day of Congress this week, and I’m here in half a cubicle trying to stop a war and bring Epstein’s coconspirators to justice. https://t.co/Xv99RX4jbF — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 18, 2026

He really didn't think this one through.

Not at all.

What she said.

@RepThomasMassie You are here just trying to make a name so that when you leave people won’t say “who was that” “never heard of him”. Sorry baby cakes that ain’t happening. I’m sure you made millions go spend it and shut up. — O. K. L. A. H. O. M. A. (@Okhomo) November 19, 2026

Babycakes. Heh.

And now, we're dead.

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