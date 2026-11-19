Oh, to be a fly on the wall at THIS particular pity party.

Katie Couric and Bob Costas sat down for a nice little chat about how wonderful CNN is, and they decided its reporting has been "fair and straightforward."

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Read that again.

Woof, right?

It gets worse though ... so much worse because according to them, there's ONE problem ruining their happy little network, and his name is Scott Jennings.

DA DA DAAAAAAA!

The minute he came up, the disdain started oozing out so fast you could practically see it. Costas even asked, "What kind of nonsense am I forced to indulge here?"

Hrm. So much hrm.

Sounds like Scott's doing his job just fine.

Watch:

Katie Couric and Bob Costas gush over CNN, claim its reporting has been "fair and straightforward." The only problem? That Scott Jennings guy. Utter disdain starts oozing out at the mere mention of his name. Costas: "What kind of nonsense am I forced to indulge here?" Costas then commends CNN for their bias: "I don't think that they're placing it on the same plane and saying, okay, folks, you decide." Two Very Serious™️ Journalists here who are loathe to tolerate any dissenting views or opinions on the "news" networks they so adore. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2026

Post continues:

... Costas then commends CNN for their bias: "I don't think that they're placing it on the same plane and saying, okay, folks, you decide." Two Very Serious™️ Journalists here who are loathe to tolerate any dissenting views or opinions on the "news" networks they so adore.

Love the trademark from the Western Lensman on that one. Perfection. No notes.

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