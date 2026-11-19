Well, well, well. What do we have here? Remember when James Talarico flipped a Texas Senate seat Democrats hadn't won in decades? Yeah.

Turns out his race just got picked for the state's FIRST-ever statewide election audit.

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Per Sarah Fields, officials will pull randomly selected PAPER ballots starting today, November 19, and compare them with the electronic results, all under a law Texas passed back in 2021.

Now, to be clear, this is a routine audit and nobody's saying anything shady happened. But we'd be lying if we said we weren't just a LITTLE curious to see how it shakes out.

Grab the popcorn.

TEXAS: The U.S. Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico has officially been selected for a statewide election audit. Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden confirmed the decision in a November 16 announcement. The audit, scheduled to begin Thursday, November 19, will examine randomly selected PAPER ballots and compare them against the electronically reported election results. Talarico was declared the winner of the November 3 election, flipping a U.S. Senate seat Democrats had not won in Texas in decades. This is the FIRST general election in which Texas is implementing statewide risk-limiting audits under legislation passed back in 2021. A randomly generated 10-digit number will determine which ballots are selected. The Secretary of State scheduled the selection process to be livestreamed today, November 18, at 2:30 p.m. Central. Texas is ALSO conducting separate post-election hand-count audits involving the Senate race, the Texas Supreme Court chief justice race, and an additional locally selected contest. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) November 19, 2026

Post continues:

... Thursday, November 19, will examine randomly selected PAPER ballots and compare them against the electronically reported election results. Talarico was declared the winner of the November 3 election, flipping a U.S. Senate seat Democrats had not won in Texas in decades. This is the FIRST general election in which Texas is implementing statewide risk-limiting audits under legislation passed back in 2021. A randomly generated 10-digit number will determine which ballots are selected. The Secretary of State scheduled the selection process to be livestreamed today, November 18, at 2:30 p.m. Central. Texas is ALSO conducting separate post-election hand-count audits involving the Senate race, the Texas Supreme Court chief justice race, and an additional locally selected contest.

This could get real interesting real fast.

Or, it could be yet another nothing-burger in the grand scheme of the midterms.

We shall see.

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