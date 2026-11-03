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DecisionDeskHQ Calls Texas for James Talarico

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 10:26 PM
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DecisionDeskHQ Calls Texas for James Talarico
AngieArtist

Texas, what have you done?

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Horrible news for America, indeed. 

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | SENATE | TEXAS

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