DecisionDeskHQ Calls Texas for James Talarico

Texas, what have you done?

Decision Desk HQ projects James Talarico wins the TX US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 10:14 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/O6f6RF1XKc https://t.co/lxmiHe8EJH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Advertisement

@DecisionDeskHQ Democrats will vote for literally anything. Guy’s insane. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) November 4, 2026

@DecisionDeskHQ absolutely fucking insane — pitching downrange (@OwnerEmeritus) November 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: JAMES TALARICO (D) just defeated Trump-backed Ken Paxton (R) in the Texas Senate race, a historic Democrat flip from red to blue — VoteHub Horrible news for America. Horrible news for Texas. https://t.co/DoAbHcputY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2026

Horrible news for America, indeed.

@EricLDaugh Californians moving to Texas did this. — Griftocracy™ (@TheGriftocracy) November 4, 2026

@EricLDaugh Good luck Texas…..you did this to yourself. Glad I live in the free state of Florida. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — chipper (@realChipEvans) November 4, 2026

@EricLDaugh Unbelievable. How can people be this stupid? This man shouldn’t be anywhere near the Senate chambers. Communism coming our way like a freight train. — MsC (@BchKDH) November 4, 2026

@EricLDaugh @Bryan_Hammond_1 If the state of Texas is lost, so is America. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) November 4, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.