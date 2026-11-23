OK, one more post on the ICE arrest at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that wouldn't be national news if the daughter hadn't played up the hysterical screaming for the ubiquitous cell-phone cameras. Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, are Mexican nationals who overstayed their visas from 2015. These were tourist visas, according to their attorney. But sure, they were hard at work picking crops when not flying around the country.

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Rep. Norma Torres believes that the people detained by ICE are the same ones who pick our crops, and there's no talking seriously about affordability in the United States without talking about the Latino workers currently in ICE detention. Yeah, all of those illegal aliens detained at Delaney Hall in New Jersey were out picking crops when ICE picked them up.

The people detained are the same ones who pick our crops, build our homes, and keep industries running. Immigrants are part of the workforce that helps keep our economy moving and the cost of goods down. We cannot talk about affordability without talking about immigration reform. https://t.co/YCT2gm8trB — Norma Torres (@Norma4Congress) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress ICE agents shouldn’t be allowed to eat apples or wear anything made of cotton! I stand with our slaves.✊🏼 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress So…illegal immigrants are only good for unskilled labor? And you call us racist. — InTheCape (@in_cape) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress We did just fine building this country without a single crop picker or Hispanic to build our homes. We built our own fucking homes. We created our own fucking country without the help of anyone. That’s how White Europeans roll. Stop making shit up. — 🤍 DarkPatriotGirl 🤍 (@gapatriotgirlx) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress Nope. The people detained are the same ones who murdered our citizens, stole our tax dollars, and took housing and jobs from Americans. They're illegal aliens and they need to be deported. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress "Who will pick our cotton?" — Vierd 🇺🇸 (@Vierd1) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress Democrats, 1860: "WHO WILL PICK OUR CROPS??" Democrats in 2026: "WHO WILL PICK OUR CROPS??" They will never change. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress The Democrat party is the party of slavery, Jim Crow, and the KKK. So this tracks. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress Why are these employers allowed to hire them? If I did the FBI would be at my door. You are running a scam here...and most Americans see right through your lies. — David L Wagner (@DavidLWagner4) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress Nope. Most illegal aliens live in cities. Many work for cash under the table from building contractors, and pay zero income tax on that, but they sure the hell aren't picking crops. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) November 23, 2026

If we need foreign workers to pick our crops, there's a thing called the H-2A temporary agricultural worker visa, allowing them to work legally.

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@Norma4Congress Illegals cost more than they contribute. More illegals do not make things more affordable they make housing, schooling and healthcare more scarce/expensive. Americans do all those jobs now, and if illegals were gone, wages would increase. Most farm workers are here on temp visas — Truth Monger (@purplehead5) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress Illegal aliens should not be part of any workforce in America. They shouldn't be here at all. They can pick crops, build homes, and keep industries running in their own countries. We don't need them to do anything in America. Deport them all. — Taran (@TaranPHX) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress Deporting illegals would immediately increase affordability. You would not continue to use OUR tax dollars to support them. Literally taxation without representation. Spin it however you want, but the only reason you want illegals here is to fraudulently increase your voter base — RoadsideNJ (@roadside_nj) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress It is also against the law to hire them, remember? What do you have against enforcing the law? — Electra Anderson (@Electra_at_75) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress Only a small percentage of unauthorized (“illegal”) immigrants in the United States work in agriculture—typically estimated at around 4–6%.⁠ — James C Graves (@JamesCGraves1) November 22, 2026

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@Norma4Congress So your “immigrants”, as you call them, are nothing more than your illegal workforce toiling away in my country? The high you get from tweeting such nonsense must be astounding. — Michael (@megamagaman2026) November 22, 2026

@Norma4Congress We have legal avenues for people to come here and work. There's ZERO fucking excuse for people being here illegally. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 22, 2026

How about if, instead of keeping illegals detained in ICE facilities, we have ICE guard them as they work the fields? Then costs would really go down.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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