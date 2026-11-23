We always love a good video contrast, and there's a viral side-by-side going around featuring SpaceX's Starship being captured by the launch tower compared to a competing high-tech demonstration in the UK.

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The UK portion features Sam Corcoran, the Mayor of Sandbach, a town in Cheshire, England, formally opening a new "bicycle channel."

It's the best of both high-tech worlds:

United Kingdom: Hold my Beer Mr Musk! https://t.co/QjEjWleTiZ — Mock the Left (@realmocktheleft) November 22, 2026

High tech achievements, the contrast!

In America, @elonmusk catches rockets with chopsticks. Meanwhile, the UK is ecstatic about a ramp to assist in taking a bike upstairs. Our countries are not the same. https://t.co/fF6gw3CWpk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 23, 2026

Words aren't really necessary for that one.

My god this is beautiful — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 23, 2026

@SteveGuest @elonmusk The bike getting stuck at the end is… https://t.co/aqDf1YpL6b — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) November 23, 2026

@realmocktheleft This is perfect — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 23, 2026

@realmocktheleft They cost the same — BasedApostate (@StuartS86914443) November 22, 2026

LOL! We wouldn't doubt it.

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