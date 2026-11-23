We always love a good video contrast, and there's a viral side-by-side going around featuring SpaceX's Starship being captured by the launch tower compared to a competing high-tech demonstration in the UK.
The UK portion features Sam Corcoran, the Mayor of Sandbach, a town in Cheshire, England, formally opening a new "bicycle channel."
It's the best of both high-tech worlds:
United Kingdom: Hold my Beer Mr Musk! https://t.co/QjEjWleTiZ— Mock the Left (@realmocktheleft) November 22, 2026
High tech achievements, the contrast!
In America, @elonmusk catches rockets with chopsticks. Meanwhile, the UK is ecstatic about a ramp to assist in taking a bike upstairs. Our countries are not the same. https://t.co/fF6gw3CWpk— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 23, 2026
Words aren't really necessary for that one.
My god this is beautiful— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 23, 2026
@SteveGuest @elonmusk The bike getting stuck at the end is… https://t.co/aqDf1YpL6b— Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) November 23, 2026
@realmocktheleft This is perfect— Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 23, 2026
@realmocktheleft They cost the same— BasedApostate (@StuartS86914443) November 22, 2026
LOL! We wouldn't doubt it.
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