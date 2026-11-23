Chuck Todd woke up this morning and decided the real victim of Nvidia bringing its CEO back was capitalism itself.

This is a terrible look for capitalism; a terrible look for the tech industry; a terrible look for the Trump admin; and it’s TERRIBLE politics. But, hey, anything for a short term stock price bump. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) November 23, 2026

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Bless his vapid, sad, empty little heart.

He wrote up a nice little list then Michael Shellenberger read it and noticed one glaring omission. It took him just a handful of words to fix that, and it's a THING of beauty.

@chucktodd You’re a terrible look for journalism — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 23, 2026

Todd really is a terrible look for journalism.

This works so well.

Hu-freaking-zzah.

Oh, and speaking of hu-freaking-zzah, Twitchy fave MAZE was good enough to remind Todd what terrible really looks like.

2025. Chuck Todd discusses honesty and the superior morality of the Democrat party with Eric Swalwell. Chuck didn't care that Swalwell slept with a Chinese spy or that he spent years lying to the country about Trump/Russian collusion. Chuck is sure angry about Jensen though. https://t.co/mpM8gR4hpP — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 23, 2026

It's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats (D)o it or something.

And awww yes, good ol' Swalwell, always giving us something to remind us what a bunch of hypocrites our pals in the media and on the left (same difference, we know) really are.

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