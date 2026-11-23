Former Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, the Republican conservatives in the Lone Star State love to hate, decided the weekend was the perfect time to post a couple of cozy Longhorns game selfies with Democrat James Talarico. "1 year + 1 day ago. @jamestalarico has so far weathered the storm of political aging," Phelan gushed. "Not a political post just🤘🏻& Hook 'em!" Sure, Dade.

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Nothing says "not political" like a former GOP speaker swooning over a Democrat's youthful glow.

1 year + 1 day ago. @jamestalarico has so far weathered the storm of political aging. Not a political post just🤘🏻& Hook 'em! #txlege https://t.co/PuA1kqqXW1 — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) November 21, 2026

But it was Scott Presler who ended it with five words:

@DadePhelan @jamestalarico This makes me look heterosexual. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 22, 2026

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HAAAAA

@DadePhelan @daveweigel @jamestalarico What an odd thing to post — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 22, 2026

That's putting it nicely.

@DadePhelan @jamestalarico The only way this tweet could better explain the pathetic state of Texas politics is if John Cornyn was in the background and you were all at a Diwali celebration hosted at Greg Abbott’s governor’s mansion. You’re so awful, dude. — Huff (@Huff4Congress) November 22, 2026

Just pathetic.

@DadePhelan @jamestalarico https://t.co/rnAGpEGJW6 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 22, 2026

Ahem.

@DadePhelan @jamestalarico That photo is everything that is wrong with Texas and explains why the Texas house was such a failure under your leadership. What a simp. — Matt (@Panzer65) November 22, 2026

@DadePhelan @jamestalarico Are you drunker now than you were on the House floor? — Sturdy Bitch Jenn (@nogooddeed2) November 22, 2026

@DadePhelan @jamestalarico You were never a Republican. — Bill Turner (@BTTreut) November 22, 2026

It's starting to feel more and more like this has been the case with many Republicans all along.

Yay.

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