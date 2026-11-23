The COP31 climate change conference in Turkey flamed out rather quickly and it has become clear that the world has caught on to the sham and is tired of the epic hypocrisy.

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The annual UN climate summit collapses following weeks of talks after countries fail to agree on moving away from fossil fuels. https://t.co/G7OPSgKK5E — CNN (@CNN) November 22, 2026

As we already know, these eco-grifters and doomsayers have made it clear that "moving away from fossil fuels" would not apply to them. This year's conference was no different:

Watch: CNN reveals climate hypocrisy: '93 private jets land in COP31 host city during climate conference’ so far! Up from ’66 private jet journeys’ last year – Private jets emit ‘the same amount of fuel as flying around the world three times’ https://t.co/OOA6ierPfq https://t.co/L52O5ZKAxK — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) November 12, 2026

Wow, the air smells cleaner already!

When the United Nations' organized COP31 couldn't agree to push any more shams, you just knew Al Gore wouldn't be happy about it. As a matter of fact, the Goracle is outraged.

The failure of COP31 is an outrage — it is outrageous that a handful of petrostates have veto power over any mention of fossil fuels. They want you to believe that the climate crisis is a problem that the world is unwilling to solve. But the outcome at COP31 shows the opposite. World leaders no longer want to settle for the lowest common denominator. They want real action to implement and finance a just transition away from fossil fuels. And where national governments have moved slowly, progress at the local level and in the private sector continues to accelerate. It has been clear for years that the COP process is in need of significant reform. The vast majority of countries came together in Antalya over the past two weeks to negotiate and move forward in good faith. It’s time that we empower those leaders with a reinvigorated multilateral process that reflects the latest science and represents the will of the majority of the world. — Al Gore (@algore) November 22, 2026

Sorry, Al, but the jig is up.

@algore Your grift is over grandpa. It’s time for you to retire and give it up. You had a good run. But nobody believes in your prophecies of doom anymore. — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) November 22, 2026

@algore A single volcanic eruption erases every carbon offset ever printed. The IPCC scam is over, Al. Find a new scam. — Doug Ross (@directorblue) November 22, 2026

Over the decades, the list of Gore's failed predictions has just kept growing and he's determined to keep it going.

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