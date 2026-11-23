It’s been a little over nine years since President Donald Trump’s Charlottesville, Virginia remarks that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats spun into the ‘fine people’ hoax. Both pushed the fake story that Trump referred to neo-Nazis as ‘very fine people’ despite him clarifying in the moment that he was not referring to them. It didn’t matter, and to this day the lie persists, cited as truth by President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and many others.

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With the damage long done, Democrat strategist Jessica Tarlov finally admitted that her fellow party members, who include ‘journalists,’ lied to her. The epiphany came recently when Tarlov said she finally listened to the audio of Trump’s remarks. Wait, she never listened to the audio until now?

Delayed nearly a decade, she recently shared her 'revelation' with The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell. (WATCH)

Jessica Tarlov says when she finally decided to listen to the full audio of Trump's "Fine People" comments -- she found out he wasn't talking about Nazis. "That was illuminating for me." Wow. How big of her to admit it was a lie all these years later...after actually listening to it. Democrats still regurgitate this hoax to this day. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2026

(post continues) …to it.Democrats still regurgitate this hoax to this day.

Next, she needs to get further illuminated by listening to what Trump ACTUALLY said about bleach. — brantley norwood (@BrantleyNorwood) November 22, 2026

Hey, one obvious hoax at a time!

Posters find it interesting that Tarlov shared the truth with Longwell, someone who has spread the hoax.

Particularly hilarious here as she tells this to the Bulwark's Sarah Longwell (classical liberal) who has repeated the hoax herself. pic.twitter.com/CS2oiK75YT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2026

Ok but to be fair that’s because @SarahLongwell25 is a liar, not because she doesn’t know this was a hoax. — Pudge (@pudgenet) November 23, 2026

When you’re going against Trump, all ethics get thrown out the door.

Many posters don’t believe Tarlov is just discovering she was lied to. Whatever her motivation is now, she had easy access to the truth for nine years.

She heard the full audio years before and she’s simply lying. Because that is what leftist snakes do. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) November 22, 2026

What is infuriating is that it wasn't like they had to listen to some hour long audio to know what he was saying. All they had to do is listen to the one "fine people" sentence that wasn't deceptively edited. They had to work hard to twist what he said. They had to do the initial edit, then they had to over and over again lie about what he said and make the choice over and over again not to correct the liars that repeated it on air thousands of times. — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) November 23, 2026

It’s safe to say all those who pushed the ‘fine people’ hoax knew the truth from the start.

Commenters say the idea that Trump would call neo-Nazis ‘fine people’ is ludicrous on its face. ‘Journalists’ routinely let Democrat guests push the hoax despite knowing it was fake.

How f***ng stupid do you have to be to not see through this right away?



You'd think a president would actually praise Nazis?



And if someone reported he did, you wouldn't check it yourself?



I hate these people! And they work in the media! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 22, 2026

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Even though he went out of his way to admonish the Neo Nazis & everyone knew CNN doctored the footage democrats actually campaigned on Charlottesville. Biden says that’s the reason he ran in 2020. That’s how stupid & uninformed people are. — Bmackson (@Bmackson1) November 23, 2026

A Dem then, I was so floored by the allegation that Trump had praised Nazis that I immediately sought out the source material.



Wild that a supposed political pundit/strategist is admitting she never bothered to. For years.



Always examine the source material — Selina (@PNWSelina) November 23, 2026

We wouldn’t want Tarlov to hurt herself doing an Internet search that takes mere seconds. Unbelievable.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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