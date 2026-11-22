Kevin O'Leary just wanted to know why a Gen Z software engineer would walk away from a job at Amazon that pays $100,000 more. The answer was not exactly a master class in ambition.

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"Because I don't want to work at Amazon it's a gross company," the engineer said. O'Leary tried again: "You don't want to make $100,000 more?" Nope. And, just so we're clear, "I'm not talking about me. This isn't about me." Of course it isn't. It's about the warehouse workers, he said, "who can't build wealth because the company captures all of their work and stuffs it away in the stock market so you can get rich."

So the guy who can apparently land a six-figure bump would like you to know he is taking a stand.

For other people.

While turning down the money.

HOW BRAVE, STUNNING, AND GRACIOUS OF HIM.

Kevin O'Leary can't believe a Gen Z software engineer would refuse a job at Amazon that pays $100,000 more Kevin O'Leary: “Why don't you want to do that?” Gen Z worker: “Because I don't want to work at Amazon it’s a gross company” Kevin O'Leary: “You don't want to make $100,000 more?” Gen Z worker: “No, I don't want to work at Amazon but I'm not talking about me. This isn't about me” “This is about the warehouse workers who can't build wealth because the company captures all of their work and stuffs it away in the stock market so you can get rich” — Jack (@Jackkk) November 21, 2026

Post continues:

... make $100,000 more?” Gen Z worker: “No, I don't want to work at Amazon but I'm not talking about me. This isn't about me” “This is about the warehouse workers who can't build wealth because the company captures all of their work and stuffs it away in the stock market so you can get rich”

Alrighty then.

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