Being an author is tough. It’s even harder when your book’s subject matter appeals to a tiny sliver of an already niche audience — a sliver that has been whittled down even further in the last few years. The claiming to be LGBTQ+ trend that ballooned among teens starting with COVID has finally deflated. As you can guess, trying to sell a Young Adult (YA) lesbian love story for girls between 12 and 18 is a non-starter now. Sapphic-centric scribe B Wheeler recently discovered that in embarrassing fashion while hawking copies of her ‘How Not to Kiss a Prince’ novel at a library in England.

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She chronicled her book-selling failure on X but has since deleted the post. (READ)

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ‘The perfect YA sapphic romance’

🩷Heartstopper meets fairytales👑



Break the spell or break your heart? When BFF Carla is cursed, 16yo Em hunts for the perfect prince to kiss her and break the spell… but Em would rather kiss Carla herself.



OUT NOW#QuestPit #P #YA pic.twitter.com/tDwGEJDLHC — B Wheeler (@BWheelerBooks) November 4, 2026

I’m shocked you sold 0 books. 🤦‍♀️ — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) November 22, 2026

I'm surprised you didn't sell less than that even — Mud Duck (@MyButterSelf) November 21, 2026

Gee wonder why that happened. 🙄 — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) November 22, 2026

Economic reality?

Posters reached the same conclusion, while believing the author’s politics imply she's anti-capitalist.

Supply/Demand economics in real time — Brian Brinkman (@brianbrinkman5) November 22, 2026

“We hate capitalism! Please buy my book” — Dan (@blomba67) November 21, 2026

Sold? SOLD? What do you mean you “sold”? Shouldn’t you give them away, cuz muh capitalism??? — RWeThereYet? (@ThisSucksBawls) November 22, 2026

Give them away because you know… capitalism is horrible. — Megametal (@MissionOut64538) November 22, 2026

It’s only horrible when someone makes something the vast majority of people don’t want to buy.

Apparently, other authors at the book-selling event weren’t interested either.

Surely this guy bought one pic.twitter.com/7CRhzNtBUu — Just Jay (@jaymthree) November 21, 2026

Spent all his money on green hair dye, innit. — Last Tango in Surfers Paradise (@AtheismJesus) November 22, 2026

Released November 16, 1948, The Boy with Green Hair is an American fantasy-drama film in Technicolor, directed by Joseph Losey, and starring Dean Stockwell, Pat O'Brien, Robert Ryan, and Barbara Hale. pic.twitter.com/sm66mtoOJs — Killer Cosmonaut (@kitschkong) November 17, 2026

Always wondered what happened to that kid.

Commenters say there’s no widespread appeal for a lesbian love story aimed at teens.

I'm not trying to be mean here but I wouldn't buy anything from you either. The title of your book only appeals to lesbian women. — Reverse cowboy (@YuhGyul) November 21, 2026

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Gay writes a gay novel & fails to sell any gay books to gays at a gay convention…. Talk about a skill issue 😂 — Stevie (@Stevie13660001) November 21, 2026

New title…. How not to sell books. — Dragonfly17 (@DragonflyStar17) November 22, 2026

Now that’s an idea.

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