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Sex Perplexed: Study Shows Uptick in Identifying As L-G-B Was a F-A-D but Experts Can’t See It

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 09, 2026 5:30 PM
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Sex Perplexed: Study Shows Uptick in Identifying As L-G-B Was a F-A-D but Experts Can’t See It
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

One’s teenage years are a confusing time. It’s when many young people try to understand who they are and what they want to be. It’s a time of exploration and mistakes. It turns out many teens weren't who they thought they were (or led to be) after all. The trend of young people identifying as lesbian, gay, or bisexual has plummeted. According to The Washington Post, experts can't figure out why this is happening. Those online say it's pretty obvious.

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Here’s more. (READ)

It's really hilarious how clueless ‘experts’ are sometimes.

Commenters quickly pointed out what caused the upward trend in the first place and why it’s dropping now.

All fads end. This one was latched onto by girls more than boys.

Posters say the data shows the number of girls identifying as bisexual has dropped. Guess females figured out it’s no longer cool to play for both teams.

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A lot of people are (predictably) misinterpreting this. There has been almost 0 decline among boys. The big change: Fewer girls say they're bisexual now after that spiked during the pandemic.

That was clearly a fad to people with common sense, so this isn't surprising. Sorry.

— Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 9, 2026

Interestingly, this is only a phenomenon among girls. The boys are completely stable. From the article: "The rate of boys who identify as gay or bisexual has remained roughly the same."

— Hunter📈🌈📊 (@StatisticUrban) October 8, 2026

That will be part of an upcoming study titled, ‘Well, duh!’

Posters say adults were also to blame for pushing teens into sexual territory they never should have been led to.

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The government, media, and the Democrat Party all seemed to have a vested interest in creating gay and bisexual teens instead of just letting these kids figure themselves out on their own. Their cultural might could not counter the fickle nature of fads.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | LGBTQ+ | WASHINGTON POST | WOKE | SOCIALISM

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