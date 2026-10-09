Sex Perplexed: Study Shows Uptick in Identifying As L-G-B Was a F-A-D but Experts Can’t See It

One’s teenage years are a confusing time. It’s when many young people try to understand who they are and what they want to be. It’s a time of exploration and mistakes. It turns out many teens weren't who they thought they were (or led to be) after all. The trend of young people identifying as lesbian, gay, or bisexual has plummeted. According to The Washington Post, experts can't figure out why this is happening. Those online say it's pretty obvious.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Young teenagers are less likely to identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual than a few years ago, according to a new analysis. “It really does look like a free fall,” Jean Twenge, a professor of psychology, said. “But what’s causing it is unclear.” https://t.co/xyROpsrCsg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 8, 2026

“What’s causing it is unclear”



Always trust the “experts”! Nothing ever gets past them!

🤔😂🤦‍♂️ — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 8, 2026

It's really hilarious how clueless ‘experts’ are sometimes.

Commenters quickly pointed out what caused the upward trend in the first place and why it’s dropping now.

because it was a social contagion... as has been said by anyone with more than 3 functioning neurons — The Watcher On The Web (@WatcherontheWeb) October 8, 2026

Social contagion was what was causing it. Being on the alphabet mafia spectrum was "cool", now no one cares. — Autophage (@AutoPhagey) October 8, 2026

Wow, that social contagion bubble finally burst? Shocking, I tell you. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) October 8, 2026

All fads end. This one was latched onto by girls more than boys.

Posters say the data shows the number of girls identifying as bisexual has dropped. Guess females figured out it’s no longer cool to play for both teams.

A lot of people are (predictably) misinterpreting this. There has been almost 0 decline among boys. The big change: Fewer girls say they're bisexual now after that spiked during the pandemic. That was clearly a fad to people with common sense, so this isn't surprising. Sorry. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 9, 2026

Interestingly, this is only a phenomenon among girls. The boys are completely stable. From the article: "The rate of boys who identify as gay or bisexual has remained roughly the same." — Hunter📈🌈📊 (@StatisticUrban) October 8, 2026

It was all young women pretending to be bisexual for woke points in their friend group. None of it was real. — TexasBulldog (@Texas__Bulldog) October 8, 2026

I say this as a gay man pic.twitter.com/1V4lX5mfN1 — J B (@JByathatsit) October 8, 2026

“But what’s causing it is unclear.” 🤣😂

Maybe because the fad has passed? — Officer Bill 🍌🇮🇱🐕🍸 (@officerbill) October 8, 2026

That will be part of an upcoming study titled, ‘Well, duh!’

Posters say adults were also to blame for pushing teens into sexual territory they never should have been led to.

It's crystal clear, you just don't like the answer:



The largest grooming operation in history has ended. You spearheaded it. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) October 8, 2026

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😂 The government, institutions, and press pushed a propaganda campaign and they have no clue why it dropped. — OnlyReadHeadlines (@JeepHokie23) October 8, 2026

The government, media, and the Democrat Party all seemed to have a vested interest in creating gay and bisexual teens instead of just letting these kids figure themselves out on their own. Their cultural might could not counter the fickle nature of fads.

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