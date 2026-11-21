

If you ever needed proof that the Internet — or at least social media — was a monumental mistake, you need look no further than New York City this afternoon.

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In a new viral trend that would make Sisyphus himself weep in despair, today many extremely stupid young New Yorkers gathered together to try to push the arch in Washington Square seven inches to the left.

No, we are not making this up. Yes, we wish we were.

BREAKING: Crowd try to "Push Washington Square Arch Seven Inches" in NYC in Viral Event Video by Ken Lopez | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/p2ul4M9LyJ — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 21, 2026

Today's stunt was at least the third in a series of these gestures in futility. It began earlier this year in Chicago when similar geniuses tried to push the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park. That was followed by other single-digit-IQ activists who tried to move the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

As far as we can tell, there is no explicit political point being made here, but let's be honest: Every single person in this video definitely voted for Zohran Mamdani.

What is it with people trying to push monuments seven inches 🤣🤣🤣 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 21, 2026

We'd almost respect the stunt more if they were trying to make a statement, such as the futility of fighting against the establishment.

But the only point we can see being made here seems to be to try to prove Gary Larson right.

‘Far Side’ Comic (November 24, 1986) https://t.co/TumyHeq1xC — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) November 25, 2025

Parody and satire are dead.

They cannot keep up with how dense some humans have become.

@ScooterCasterNY @FreedomNTV Dumbing down is almost complete — W (@Wrigley70) November 21, 2026

@ScooterCasterNY @FreedomNTV Probably the hardest they've worked in ages. — callmepatriot (@MEMoon8085) November 21, 2026

These are the same people who just voted communists into power because they can't afford a burrito.

The Unf***ables are at it again 🤦🏻‍♀️ — MAGA HockeyChick🇺🇸🏒 (@MSUHockeyChick) November 21, 2026

HA!

Truer words might never have been spoken.

Are people getting more stupid? — La Jolla (@liberscravola) November 21, 2026

Obviously.

But at least this one wasn't quite as dumb as kids eating laundry detergent for clicks.

Can these people leave my city? It's a f**king circus out here. Clout chasing demons — Rocky69 (@Rocky79Sword) November 21, 2026

But what other city would want to take them?

Democrats always do the most work to accomplish absolutely nothing. It's fascinating how they can spend every single day doing so much to have no results for it. — The Daily Discourse (@TheDDiscourse) November 21, 2026

Mamdani will probably offer to tear down the arch for them.

Someone just needs to tell him that a Jewish person built it.

@ScooterCasterNY @FreedomNTV So pretty much everyone is smoking Fentanyl these days. — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) November 21, 2026

That would explain a lot.

Not everything ... but a LOT.

@ScooterCasterNY @FreedomNTV At least now we know one way the Pyramids weren't built. — PJ (@Sempai954) November 21, 2026

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LOL.

We get it. Young people have performed dumb stunts since time immemorial. But at least old ones like flagpole sitting, stuffing people into a phone booth, or even flash-mob dance gatherings involved some kind of accomplishment.

This latest stunt wants to celebrate accomplishing ... nothing at all.

Hmm. Actually, when we think of it that way, it's pretty on brand for Gen Z.

The education system has failed. — nysteve (@nysteve9999) November 21, 2026

Miserably.

Sadly, these people are allowed to vote. — NyMetsFan (@FS08983678) November 21, 2026

Yes, that is terrifying. Because we all know who they vote for.

You may believe it didn't move a millimeter You may have evidence it didn't move a millimeter But ask yourself, comrade Is it worth your ration card to say it didn't move 7 inches — WriteStuffRey🖋️ (@ReyReviews) November 21, 2026

Yikes!

Don't give them (or Mamdani) any ideas.

And that was the most physical effort those people have ever exerted in their entire lives. — Justin Burge (@Jmoney_727) November 21, 2026

That's almost certainly true.

My God, we are all doomed. — Dawn (@Umad80) November 21, 2026

If this doesn't make you weep for the future, we're not sure anything could.

Future Rocket Scientists 🥴 https://t.co/4pNbGQTzsx — Joni Job (@jj_talking) November 21, 2026

We're pretty confident that none of them are going to work for Elon Musk or SpaceX anytime soon.

RRREEEEE 🤡 — SHAY ✨🇺🇸✨ (@Shaykay1717) November 21, 2026

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It makes us miss the relatively recent days when young people were only peeing their pants on camera for social media clout.

(Yes, that also actually happened.)

But we'll give today's crowd credit for not smashing milk jugs in the grocery store at least.

And we won't even mention the infamous "Bird Box" challenge.

We're not trying to be thieves of joy here. We're all for young people having fun. And these days, fun almost invariably involves a social media component.

Still, these trends where the "fun" seems to center around showing the world how dumb you are make it hard to resist the temptation to give them some solid life advice.

You know, like "Get a job!"





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