By now everybody knows that the Democrats prioritize criminal illegal aliens over American citizens and it isn't even close.

To be fair though, not all Democrats in Congress feel that way. Dem Sen. John Fetterman recently slammed his Senate colleague Chris Van Hollen for trying to protect the "wife beater guy" Abrego Garcia. But Fetterman is almost alone when it comes to embracing common sense.

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By way of ICE, we have another "model citizen" (as Biden referred to illegals when he was in office) that the Democrats have been fighting to keep on U.S. streets.

Meet another Democrat "priority":

ICE arrested Amilcar Perez-Morfin after an Iowa correctional facility released him without notifying ICE. He’s a criminal illegal alien with a criminal history that includes sexual exploitation of a child. ICE Fugitive Operations officers met him at the door and ICE deportation officers escorted him home to Mexico. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 21, 2026

"ICE arrested Amilcar Perez-Morfin after an Iowa correctional facility released him without notifying ICE. He’s a criminal illegal alien with a criminal history that includes sexual exploitation of a child. ICE Fugitive Operations officers met him at the door and ICE deportation officers escorted him home to Mexico."

Why do Democrats want, support and protect illegal child predators in our country? — Ny (@Nyst51) November 21, 2026

This is the sort of trash Democrats aka Socialists are protecting. They let them in the country and once here shielded them from deportation! — Bill Black (@RiggoBlack) November 21, 2026

@ICEgov Deport him before Democrats can make this lowlife into their anti-ICE poster-boy, like Kilmar Ábrego García! https://t.co/lBdkT0Qqcd — Marcus Mendoza (@MendozaVictor50) November 21, 2026

Give them time and they'll try.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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