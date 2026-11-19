Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is up for reelection in 2028, and the odds that he gets a primary challenge (if he doesn't change party affiliation) are going up by the day.

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Fetterman votes with his party the vast majority of the time, but the fact that he's not gone completely bats**t crazy along with the rest of the Democrats and assorted socialists who are now inside their big tent means that he's become a liability.

Now that Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who never met a criminal illegal he wouldn't try to protect from deportation, has expressed an interest in being the next Senate Majority Leader, Fetterman was asked about that prospect. His answer might trigger Van Hollen:

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman says Sen. Chris Van Hollen's challenge to Chuck Schumer's leadership will fail, and mocks Van Hollen's pitch to progressives. FETTERMAN: "I love the wife-beater guy. And I really hate Israel. That's his pitch." Asked if he'll run for reelection in 2028, Fetterman wouldn't say: "I am considering things." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2026

"I love the wife beater guy." And Van Hollen really does.

OOF.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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