Barack Obama looked around the House chamber at a State of the Union and decided only one side of the aisle counts as America.

The Blaze posted the clip Friday: "One of the things that always struck me, you go into the House chamber for the State of the Union, and on one side, everybody looked the same. It's like a golf country club on one side, and then on the Democratic side, you just had America."

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Obama: “One of the things that always struck me, you go into the House chamber for the State of the Union, and on one side, everybody looked the same. It’s like a golf country club on one side, and then on the Democratic side, you just had America.” https://t.co/buCRxHBdzQ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 20, 2026

Golf country club, huh?

Alrighty then. Is this like when he called us all bitter clingers?

Scott Jennings quoted the post Saturday morning, attached a couple of screenshots, and kept it short: "I love that he doesn't appear to know the internet exists lol"

I love that he doesn’t appear to know the internet exists lol https://t.co/S15AC86c6B — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 21, 2026

The receipts are not subtle. The screenshots list Obama as a reported member of five clubs, including a full membership at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia, starting in 2017, plus honorary or reported memberships at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland; Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia; The Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida; and Beverly Country Club in Chicago.

This is not AI fan fiction, either. The Washington Post and Washingtonian reported the Army Navy membership at the time, including a paid initiation fee of about $75,000. USA Today and the Chicago Tribune covered the Florida and Chicago clubs in 2018.

Oh, did we mention Obama's net worth is roughly $70 MILLION?

Yeah.

So the guy comparing Republicans to a country club has been collecting country club memberships like souvenir spoons. Because of course he has.

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