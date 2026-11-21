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Just like that, the myth of media objectivity, or even basic professionalism, was utterly destroyed.

Even the disgrace known as Keith Olbermann (before he was fired for being a frothy-mouthed lunatic) thought it was a bit too much.

But what should have been an object lesson for cable news anchors on how not to behave instead became their playbook.

Nearly 20 years after that infamous moment in media failure, CNN's Dana Bash feels zero shame in echoing a very similar sentiment to climate grifter Al Gore.

Matthews' thrill has now become Bash's chill.

Watch:

Dana Bash gives Al Gore a verbal tongue bath after rewatching his climate film: "That really gave me the chills!" She then lets Gore pontificate uninterrupted to sell his grift. Bash has spent the last month or so bemoaning partisan journalism. https://t.co/6S8x8qMbwr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 21, 2026

Sweet merciful crap. That's just embarrassing.

We all know that everything Gore is spouting is a lie. Even Greta Thunberg is mocking climate cultists these days.

But we're not sure how Bash can even look in a mirror after debasing herself in such an obsequious (and, frankly, creepy) manner.

Striking. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 21, 2026

Sure. If by "striking," you mean "humiliating."

Nothing says “nonpartisan journalism” like gushing over a political retread and handing him the mic to keep selling the same alarmist pitch. The selective outrage about bias would be funny if it weren’t so predictable. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 21, 2026

Bash has been (pardon the expression) bashing the partisanship in media recently, but of course, she never includes herself or any of her fellow CNN apparatchiks in that criticism.

Meanwhile, she has spent the last several weeks defending Democrats' promises of baseless lawfare, defending Mary Peltola's corrupt ballot scheme in Alaska, and — most enjoyably — getting her smug hind parts handed to her on a plate by Attorney General Todd Blanche.

@DanaBashCNN should keep that dress for future DNA samples. — Mark (@ProphetofIdiots) November 21, 2026

LOL.

Gross. But hilarious.

I guess she won't invite Bjorn Lomborg on — Deidre Coll (@coll_drose) November 21, 2026

Of course not. That's what a responsible journalist would do. Invite both men on to debate the issue.

But Bash is not a journalist. She exists only to slurp Democrats and push their debunked narratives.

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"Climate change" might be one of the most debunked of all.

How many more times can Al Gore possibly be wrong?



A broken clock is outdid him 730 times in the last year. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 21, 2026

The Earth’s climate had been in constant flux for billions of years before the advent of man, JUST AS IT IS TODAY, which, according to the latest scientific models, is even longer than Al Gore has been a boob with an effeminate lisp and speech pattern. pic.twitter.com/KjfbLoHOz8 — Scott Dog (@ScottDog6) November 21, 2026

It was the biggest piece of s*** propaganda movie. I wasted 3 minutes of my life watching it. — Michael Moore (@mmoore9722) November 21, 2026

That's three minutes you will never get back. And three minutes more than the movie is worth.

But there is a reason why Bash is slobbering all over the anniversary of Gore's hilariously failed predictions from 20 years ago.

Demcrats are almost back in town and grift must be sold. Rainbow flags and climate crap incoming. pic.twitter.com/G2Aj4DHiVI — EndCommunism1984🇺🇸 (@EndCommies1984) November 21, 2026

Bingo.

Woke 2.0 is going to be cuh-raaazy, y'all.

But it'll be fun to mock Dana Bash in January, when she implements a new policy of beginning every broadcast by announcing her pronouns.

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We only hope she doesn't turn into Jeffrey Toobin every time she has a Democrat politician on her show.





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