Unabashed Bash: CNN Host Smugly Defends Dem Robert Garcia’s ‘Lawyer Up’ Threat Against Republicans

CNN’s Dana Bash rarely misses a chance to attack Republicans. You can imagine the thrill she received from being able to defend a Democrat who was attacking one. Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia recently campaigned for his third term in Congress on investigating President Donald Trump, his family, and Republicans like U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche. Bash instead accused Blanche of threatening Garcia for calling out the diminutive Democrat's threats.

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Bash, naturally, is proud of herself. (WATCH)

💥NEW: CNN's Dana Bash accuses Todd Blanche of "THREATENING" Dems, *DEFENDS* Robert Garcia's "accountability" push🤦‍♂️ Bash went really hard attacking Blanche — but had nothing negative to say about Garcia. This is despite Garcia immediately threatening Trump allies to "LAWYER UP" after Dems won the Midterms. Alan Dershowitz even asserted Garcia's threat was "ILLEGAL." Yet Bash characterized Garcia's plans as legitimate and smeared Blanche for his response. Garcia is completely out of line — but the corporate media is letting him slide as he strives to deliver on his retribution agenda. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 9, 2026

(post continues) ...UP" after Dems won the Midterms. Alan Dershowitz even asserted Garcia's threat was "ILLEGAL." Yet Bash characterized Garcia's plans as legitimate and smeared Blanche for his response. Garcia is completely out of line — but the corporate media is letting him slide as he strives to deliver on his retribution agenda.

It’s become clear that Democrats are fully devoted to using every lawfare tool at their disposal for the remainder of Trump’s term and beyond. Focusing on gas and grocery prices was a ruse.

With the midterms over, posters say CNN is reinvigorated in its role as a tendril of the Democrat Party.

The standard the dem run media is setting is dangerous. Allowing Dems to weaponize govt and gaslighting viewers as legit while declaring anything Trumps DOJ does as bad or unlawful is jarring. — Lobbyist_pundit 💸 (@Lobbyist_pundit) November 9, 2026

CNN should be a registered PAC for the democrat party. — The Dude Abides (@hou96862) November 9, 2026

CNN should be labeled as Democrat propaganda source and not a news organization. — Joshua Carter 🪐 (@JoshuaCart17013) November 9, 2026

Exactly.

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz recently told Newsmax’s Greta Susteren that Garcia’s threats were illegal. (WATCH)

💥NEW: Alan Dershowitz says Incoming Dem House Oversight Chair Robert Garcia's "LAWYER UP" threat is "ILLEGAL"💥



"If they are challenged in Court, the Chairman's statement will be OBVIOUS EVIDENCE of a motivation by Democrats to get Republicans!"



Garcia pledged before the… pic.twitter.com/XdGdRdcaF4 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 5, 2026

(post continues) ...Midterms, he would pursue a retribution agenda if Democrats regained power. Immediately after they won, he made it clear it was not just a campaign promise. Garcia's brazenness may end up being the downfall of his lawfare.

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He’s right!!



Garcia’s “lawyer up” statement gives targets stronger evidence to argue in court that a subpoena is invalid because it serves political retribution rather than a legitimate legislative purpose. — Ramblin Rover (@grablekelly05) November 5, 2026

Who cares? This won't stop the Democrats from partisan lawfare. — Blunt instrument (@BlntInstrmnt) November 5, 2026

Until the Republicans find their balls this is true. — CitizenJane (@notinmyhenhouse) November 6, 2026

Find? Well, that’s unlikely. They are Republicans, after all.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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