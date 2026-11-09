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Unabashed Bash: CNN Host Smugly Defends Dem Robert Garcia’s ‘Lawyer Up’ Threat Against Republicans

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 09, 2026 7:35 PM
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Unabashed Bash: CNN Host Smugly Defends Dem Robert Garcia’s ‘Lawyer Up’ Threat Against Republicans
Townhall Media

CNN’s Dana Bash rarely misses a chance to attack Republicans. You can imagine the thrill she received from being able to defend a Democrat who was attacking one. Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia recently campaigned for his third term in Congress on investigating President Donald Trump, his family, and Republicans like U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche. Bash instead accused Blanche of threatening Garcia for calling out the diminutive Democrat's threats.

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Bash, naturally, is proud of herself. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...UP" after Dems won the Midterms.

Alan Dershowitz even asserted Garcia's threat was "ILLEGAL."

Yet Bash characterized Garcia's plans as legitimate and smeared Blanche for his response.

Garcia is completely out of line — but the corporate media is letting him slide as he strives to deliver on his retribution agenda.

It’s become clear that Democrats are fully devoted to using every lawfare tool at their disposal for the remainder of Trump’s term and beyond. Focusing on gas and grocery prices was a ruse.

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With the midterms over, posters say CNN is reinvigorated in its role as a tendril of the Democrat Party.

Exactly.

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz recently told Newsmax’s Greta Susteren that Garcia’s threats were illegal. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...Midterms, he would pursue a retribution agenda if Democrats regained power.

Immediately after they won, he made it clear it was not just a campaign promise.

Garcia's brazenness may end up being the downfall of his lawfare.

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Find? Well, that’s unlikely. They are Republicans, after all.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | TODD BLANCHE | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | MEDIA BIAS

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