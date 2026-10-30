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CNN’s Dana Bash Says Trump ‘Seizing’ on the Alaska Peltola ‘Decoy Dan’ Scheme Is the Real Story

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 30, 2026 4:25 AM
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CNN’s Dana Bash Says Trump ‘Seizing’ on the Alaska Peltola ‘Decoy Dan’ Scheme Is the Real Story
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The ‘Decoy Dan’ ballot scheme is exploding in the face of Democrat Mary Peltola, but CNN’s Dana Bash knows what the real story is — President Donald Trump’s reaction to it! Is Trump pouncing or seizing?

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Bash has the all-important answer. (WATCH)

How dare he!

Is Trump paying attention to something that could negatively affect the Republican Party all that surprising?

What would Bash and her fellow ‘journalists’ even report on if Trump minded his own business?

Commenters noted that Bash is doing the ‘Republicans seize/pounce’ meme.

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For even-numbered months, use ‘seize,’ and for odd-numbered months, use ‘pounce.’

Posters say the story is inconvenient for legacy media outlets. They argue that the New York Times had no choice but to publish it.

You could say the New York Times ‘seized’ on the opportunity to publish it before other outlets ‘pounced.’ You hear that, Dana?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | DAN SULLIVAN

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