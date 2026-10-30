CNN’s Dana Bash Says Trump ‘Seizing’ on the Alaska Peltola ‘Decoy Dan’ Scheme Is the Real Story

The ‘Decoy Dan’ ballot scheme is exploding in the face of Democrat Mary Peltola, but CNN’s Dana Bash knows what the real story is — President Donald Trump’s reaction to it! Is Trump pouncing or seizing?

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Bash has the all-important answer. (WATCH)

This is how Dana Bash led off her 'reporting' today on the Democrats' 'Dan Sullivan' election scheme in Alaska.



"Unsurprisingly, [Trump] seized on the new reporting."



Literally did the meme. pic.twitter.com/s1jOSRWSHw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2026

The story is the scumbag democrat party but she wants to make it about Republicans pouncing 🙄🤡 — CYNDI (@CYNDI_TX_) October 30, 2026

The scandal isn't the fake Dan Sullivan. The scandal is that Trump noticed. — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) October 29, 2026

How dare he!

Is Trump paying attention to something that could negatively affect the Republican Party all that surprising?

How do people watch this crap?



“Here’s a story of obvious nefarious behavior by and on behalf of a person… and ‘of course’ Trump is actually talking about it 🙄”



Like you can hear the arrogant eye roll happening as if everyone, including Trump, shouldn’t be talking about it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 30, 2026

Trump wasn’t supposed to notice. That wasn’t part of the plan… 😂 — Yabba Dabba Doo (@MidsPlug) October 30, 2026

What would Bash and her fellow ‘journalists’ even report on if Trump minded his own business?

Commenters noted that Bash is doing the ‘Republicans seize/pounce’ meme.

SEEEEEIIIIIIIZZZZZZDDDDDD!!!!!!! — Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) October 30, 2026

He double-pounced, seized, grasped, and back-flipped all over that story! Dana is a joke. — Bea Strong (@alloutofbubgum) October 30, 2026

I’m tired. I simply cannot be expected to both seize and pounce. Dana Trash is a moron. — Teresa Lalonde (@Teresa_Lalonde_) October 30, 2026

For even-numbered months, use ‘seize,’ and for odd-numbered months, use ‘pounce.’

Posters say the story is inconvenient for legacy media outlets. They argue that the New York Times had no choice but to publish it.

The scandal was too brazen even for the NYTimes to sit on it.

They knew other outlets would eventually get the story and break it if they didn't. — Joel O’Bryan (@JoelOBryanPhD) October 30, 2026

Ya it’s crazy when NYT covers anything of significance. It was probably really hard on the editors to publish it. — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) October 30, 2026

I figure they knew their source of the insider info would shop it to other outlets. they knew if they wanted the scoop, they had to publish it first. — Joel O’Bryan (@JoelOBryanPhD) October 30, 2026

You could say the New York Times ‘seized’ on the opportunity to publish it before other outlets ‘pounced.’ You hear that, Dana?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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