DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

After Getting Caught Red-Handed (by the NYTimes, No Less), Mary Peltola Shouts 'DISTRACTION!'

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 29, 2026 8:00 AM
Advertisement
After Getting Caught Red-Handed (by the NYTimes, No Less), Mary Peltola Shouts 'DISTRACTION!'
Meme


Yesterday, Twitchy reported some shocking news. 

No, not that Democrats in Alaska, including Mary Peltola's campaign, lied about orchestrating putting a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot for November. 

Advertisement

That type of cheating is just par for the course for the "defenders of democracy." 

No, the real shocker was that the legacy media broke the story on the scandal. And it was The New York Times, no less. 

We know. We had to sit down for that one, too. 

When even a leftist "news outlet" can't hide the truth about how corrupt Peltola's campaign is, that's how we know that she's guilty as sin. 

There's always another surefire indicator that Peltola cannot defend the indefensible. She reached into the Democrat playbook and pulled out the "this is all a distraction" page. Watch: 

"Pay no attention to the fact that my campaign actively recruited another person named Dan Sullivan to get into the race. It's nonsense. Nothing to see there, folks. Iran War! Affordability!" 

LOL. It's ... well, it's a strategy, we suppose. 

Recommended
Obama Bombed BIGLY at Georgia Rally. That's It. That's the Headline (WATCH) Sam J. If This WEEPY Sob-Story James Talarico Told About a Teacher Sounds FAMILIAR There's a DAMNING Reason Sam J.
Advertisement

We can't wait for the MSNOW Wonder Twins, Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes, to call Peltola out as a Nazi for attacking the press. 

Oh, right. It's (D)ifferent when they (D) do it. 

And we thought Katie Porter was an unhinged, Cluster B lunatic. 

(She is, but that's a different article.) 

She can't even claim "vast right-wing conspiracy" like ... ahem ... certain other Democrats have done in the past. 

It was The New York Times. 

She sure sounds like she knows she is. 

The only surprise is that she didn't try to blame Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and "Da Jooooos."

(Also, now we can't get that Jane's Addiction song out of our head.)

Advertisement

We have been reliably informed — by some of Peltola's best friends — that only "fascists" blame the media. 

The next question Peltola should have to face is what she was doing while inflation soared and began running rampant during the Biden administration, long before the Iran war. 

Oh, right. Now we remember. She was in Congress, voting in lockstep with every Biden policy that created the affordability crisis. 

But bringing that up is probably just another "diversion."

She might as well be Kevin Bacon at the end of Animal House. 

But It Really Isn'T. GIFfrom Animal House GIFs


LOL. 

We're pretty sure that's a rhetorical question. 

As our Foo knows better than anyone, there is no floor. There is no bar that Democrats can't slither under. 

Advertisement

In fairness to Peltola, holding America and Americans in utter contempt is the entire Democrat brand these days. 

Believing that they would never get caught, least of all by their allies in the legacy media, is also the Democrat brand. 

To paraphrase Nancy Pelosi, they have to destroy democracy in order to protect democracy. 

Yep. She might as well have just come out and said: 

Her face, her voice, and her wildly flailing arms say it, regardless of the words coming out of her mouth. 

Advertisement

Ya think? 

The funniest part about her panicked response is that there is no worse answer Peltola could have given if she wanted this to go away in the home stretch of her race.

Like Abdul El-Sayed and other Democrats demanding that no one ask them about Hasan Piker anymore, all her answer will do is ensure that everyone continues to ask her about her fraudulent tactics. 

All the way up to Election Day next week. 


============================================

Related:

What Could Go Wrong? X Laughs in 2008 As Philly Mayor Announces Her Not-So-New Mortgage Model

Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Spencer Pratt's Meme About the DSA Platform Is SCARILY Accurate (and I Mean SCARILY)

We've Seen YOUR Friends: El-Sayed's Jab Attempt at Mike Rogers and Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY

Investigate THIS! Elon Musk Continues to Pull ZERO Punches With Lefties Demanding His Persecution

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | THE NEW YORK TIMES | ELECTION INTEGRITY

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Obama Bombed BIGLY at Georgia Rally. That's It. That's the Headline (WATCH)

Obama Bombed BIGLY at Georgia Rally. That's It. That's the Headline (WATCH)

Sam J.
If This WEEPY Sob-Story James Talarico Told About a Teacher Sounds FAMILIAR There's a DAMNING Reason

If This WEEPY Sob-Story James Talarico Told About a Teacher Sounds FAMILIAR There's a DAMNING Reason

Sam J.
And Here We GOOOO! Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola's Senate Campaign OFFICIALLY in a World of Hurt

And Here We GOOOO! Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola's Senate Campaign OFFICIALLY in a World of Hurt

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos