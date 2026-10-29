After Getting Caught Red-Handed (by the NYTimes, No Less), Mary Peltola Shouts 'DISTRACTION!'



Yesterday, Twitchy reported some shocking news.

No, not that Democrats in Alaska, including Mary Peltola's campaign, lied about orchestrating putting a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot for November.

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That type of cheating is just par for the course for the "defenders of democracy."

No, the real shocker was that the legacy media broke the story on the scandal. And it was The New York Times, no less.

We know. We had to sit down for that one, too.

When even a leftist "news outlet" can't hide the truth about how corrupt Peltola's campaign is, that's how we know that she's guilty as sin.

There's always another surefire indicator that Peltola cannot defend the indefensible. She reached into the Democrat playbook and pulled out the "this is all a distraction" page. Watch:

At a rally in Soldotna today, US Senate candidate Mary Peltola said the media’s focus should be on Alaska’s high cost of living and Sen. Sullivan’s support of the war in Iran — not who is on the ballot. “Nobody at the New York Times cares about affordability in Alaska.” https://t.co/Ptg9kEOAtH — Matt Tunseth (@MattTunseth) October 28, 2026

"Pay no attention to the fact that my campaign actively recruited another person named Dan Sullivan to get into the race. It's nonsense. Nothing to see there, folks. Iran War! Affordability!"

LOL. It's ... well, it's a strategy, we suppose.

A dark day for democracy to attack journalists for reporting. Textbook fascism. Real dark stuff. Troubling. Freedom died a little today. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 28, 2026

We can't wait for the MSNOW Wonder Twins, Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes, to call Peltola out as a Nazi for attacking the press.

Oh, right. It's (D)ifferent when they (D) do it.

Utterly horrible response- Exactly what you might expect from a sociopath who physically abuses her staff and says she hopes constituents die of botched abortions. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 28, 2026

And we thought Katie Porter was an unhinged, Cluster B lunatic.

(She is, but that's a different article.)

She didn't deny or refute the accusations... This response is as bad as it gets. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 29, 2026

She can't even claim "vast right-wing conspiracy" like ... ahem ... certain other Democrats have done in the past.

It was The New York Times.

Peltola’s straight up cooked, isn’t she? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 28, 2026

She sure sounds like she knows she is.

Full stop! You got caught stealing. Enough is enough. Iran didn’t have anything to do with what your campaign did. — Angela Smith (@AngSmith78) October 28, 2026

The only surprise is that she didn't try to blame Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and "Da Jooooos."

(Also, now we can't get that Jane's Addiction song out of our head.)

Of course she tries to blame the extremely liberal NYT. This insane liberal lady tried to cheat. — Thomas (@WayBack69420) October 29, 2026

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We have been reliably informed — by some of Peltola's best friends — that only "fascists" blame the media.

The next question Peltola should have to face is what she was doing while inflation soared and began running rampant during the Biden administration, long before the Iran war.

How many times did she vote for Bidens budget that blew up the deficit and caused 20% year over year inflation? I hope Alaskans aren't as dumb as her. Trump got inflation down to 3%. Want it go further? Cut the budget — The Bull (@GregsTheBull) October 28, 2026

Oh, right. Now we remember. She was in Congress, voting in lockstep with every Biden policy that created the affordability crisis.

But bringing that up is probably just another "diversion."

This is what panic looks and sounds like 👇 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 28, 2026

She might as well be Kevin Bacon at the end of Animal House.



LOL.

Her character is just abhorrent. @MaryPeltola worked to deliberately confuse Alaskans so she’d win. How low can you go? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 28, 2026

We're pretty sure that's a rhetorical question.

As our Foo knows better than anyone, there is no floor. There is no bar that Democrats can't slither under.

The shocking levels of contempt for voters from Peltola continues, and the fact that Peltola won't say she wasn't involved tells you everything you need to know. — Nick Puglia (@nickpuglia) October 28, 2026

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In fairness to Peltola, holding America and Americans in utter contempt is the entire Democrat brand these days.

If it's a distraction why did her campaign and the DSCC spend so much time making it happen? https://t.co/t8J0HI6MMT — Mike Fragoso (@mike_frags) October 28, 2026

Believing that they would never get caught, least of all by their allies in the legacy media, is also the Democrat brand.

Yes and Peltola cares so much about affordability in Alaska, she committed election fraud to fight for it! 🤣 — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 28, 2026

To paraphrase Nancy Pelosi, they have to destroy democracy in order to protect democracy.

SHOCKED that Mary doesn’t want to talk about her and DSCC’s gutter politics scheme to defraud Alaskans out of their votes. Mary IS the swamp. Mary IS the corruption she claims to be running against. Mary is only out for Mary. — Chris Olmstead (@ct_olmstead) October 28, 2026

Yep. She might as well have just come out and said:

Her face, her voice, and her wildly flailing arms say it, regardless of the words coming out of her mouth.

She's going to have to do better than, "I don't want to talk about this." — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 ⚓️ (@jaycost) October 28, 2026

This… isn’t a good answer. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 29, 2026

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Ya think?

The funniest part about her panicked response is that there is no worse answer Peltola could have given if she wanted this to go away in the home stretch of her race.

Like Abdul El-Sayed and other Democrats demanding that no one ask them about Hasan Piker anymore, all her answer will do is ensure that everyone continues to ask her about her fraudulent tactics.

All the way up to Election Day next week.



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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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