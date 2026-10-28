They Lied! NYTimes Just Proved Dems Orchestrated the ‘Fake Sullivan’ Scheme in Alaska

There is some shocking news to share. Please sit down before you read this next line. The Democrats lied.

SCOOP: Democrats have insisted they have nothing to do with the other Dan Sullivan on Alaska's Senate ballot. But aides with the Mary Peltola campaign and DSCC were part of a monthslong secret plan to recruit him to run -- as well as other candidates. https://t.co/jVrTs9v8Ye — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) October 28, 2026

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The Democrats knew all about the 'fake' Dan Sullivan candidate and had everything to do with getting him on the ballot.

Not that this is surprising or shocking, but it is a major scandal. — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) October 28, 2026

When Democrats can't win fair and square, they cheat.

Just as everyone figured, the fake Dan Sullivan is an op being run by the Peltola campaign and national Dems. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 28, 2026

Of course it is.

Hell yes we love seeing Democrats playing dirty — brent 🌹🗽 (@BrentInQueens) October 28, 2026

And their voters are proud of it. Scum balls.

They hate you and they think you’re stupid https://t.co/AZiy2X7ebH — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) October 28, 2026

They 'made fun of voters'. That is what they think of the voting public. Just like Obama with his 'Cheesecake Factory' vote, Democrats are elitists.

This is why being into 90s pro wrestling helps a man in politics. No different than the Montreal screwjob situation with Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart if I’m being honest. — Seth Keshel (@RealSKeshel) October 28, 2026

Some additional comparisons to 90's wrestling are Democrats are fake, look awful in spandex and smell.

But that can’t be because the Democrats respect and want to preserve Our Democracy. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 28, 2026

https://t.co/PYzrllqC3Y — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) October 28, 2026

Big story confirming what many people have long suspected. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 28, 2026

Tough look from the “threats to democracy” crowd — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 28, 2026

Funny how that works.

This is why Republicans at the state level must do everything in their power to stop ranked choice voting and jungle primaries from being implemented in their states. https://t.co/505ozxhxJC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2026

And just keep Democrats out of power in general.

Thing everybody knew to be true turns out to be true. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 28, 2026

What we've known all along Mary Peltola is a liar, and Decoy Dan is a fraud https://t.co/nVsGa5RJDE — Bernadette Breslin (@bernbreslin_) October 28, 2026

Democrats are a scam. Clock it.

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@Kellen_Browning @KatieYonkeWI Wow. NYT with actual journalism. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 28, 2026

Shocking.

@Kellen_Browning We've all known this for MONTHS. It was pretty obvious that this was coming from Peltola and her supporters. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) October 28, 2026

A power-hungry politico and her desperate minions.

@Kellen_Browning @MattWhitlock Democrats. The party of “election integrity.” 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Cochise (@Razorback_LPC) October 28, 2026

What a joke.

@Kellen_Browning @charlescwcooke Dirty politics Dirty Socialism — Laddiecomehome (@laddiecomehome) October 28, 2026

Dirty Democrats.

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