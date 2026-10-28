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They Lied! NYTimes Just Proved Dems Orchestrated the ‘Fake Sullivan’ Scheme in Alaska

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 28, 2026 12:17 PM
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They Lied! NYTimes Just Proved Dems Orchestrated the ‘Fake Sullivan’ Scheme in Alaska
Meme

There is some shocking news to share. Please sit down before you read this next line. The Democrats lied.

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The Democrats knew all about the 'fake' Dan Sullivan candidate and had everything to do with getting him on the ballot. 

When Democrats can't win fair and square, they cheat.

Of course it is. 

And their voters are proud of it. Scum balls. 

They 'made fun of voters'. That is what they think of the voting public. Just like Obama with his 'Cheesecake Factory' vote, Democrats are elitists. 

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Some additional comparisons to 90's wrestling are Democrats are fake, look awful in spandex and smell.

Funny how that works.

And just keep Democrats out of power in general. 

Democrats are a scam. Clock it.

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Shocking.

A power-hungry politico and her desperate minions. 

What a joke.

Dirty Democrats.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY

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