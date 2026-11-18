At least Florida is still doing things right. An employee of the Florida DMV has been arrested and charged with 360 felonies for being part of a scheme to guarantee driver's licenses to "unqualified individuals" regardless of legal status. People could pay a set fee to the First Driving School Corp. and then skip the line at the DMV, going directly to the employee to have their licenses processed. CBS News reports:

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A Broward County DMV employee has been arrested and charged after allegedly issuing driver's licenses to unqualified applicants regardless of their legal status. Lynnette Stitt Williams, 55, appeared before a judge on Tuesday facing 360 charges for her alleged major role in a driving school scheme. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, investigators received a tip that a state employee working at the Pembroke Pines DMV location was providing driver's licenses to unqualified applicants through First Driving School Corp. Court documents state that "applicants would pay a set fee to said driving school and it guarantees obtaining a driver's license regardless of legal status or other qualifications." Investigators reported that records show individuals skipped the standard appointment process and were sent directly to Stitt Williams to process their documentation.

MASSIVE fraud scheme uncovered in Florida Lynnette Stitt Williams, a FL DMV employee, was arrested and charged with 360 FELONIES after she allegedly ran a scheme to give driver's licenses to "unqualified individuals," including ILLEGAL ALIENS. JAIL ALL FRAUDSTERS https://t.co/mTMWS0EBFd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2026

🚨 OMG. Florida DMV employee Lynnette Stitt Williams just got arrested on **360 FELONIES** after she handed driver's licenses to ILLEGAL ALIENS In BROWARD COUNTY, of course ‼️ According to the arrest report, "unqualified and/or illegal aliens" paid First Driving School Corp. a set fee, and the school "guarantees obtaining a driver's license regardless of LEGAL STATUS" Applicants were sent to ONE point of contact at the Pembroke Pines license office, and investigators say that was Stitt Williams She's being held in Broward County Jail on just $15,000 bond FLORIDA has its own SAVE AMERICA ACT now, so the odds of these people voting is thankfully lower — but imagine other states! WE NEED SAVE AMERICA NATIONWIDE 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

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… set fee, and the school "guarantees obtaining a driver's license regardless of LEGAL STATUS" Applicants were sent to ONE point of contact at the Pembroke Pines license office, and investigators say that was Stitt Williams She's being held in Broward County Jail on just $15,000 bond FLORIDA has its own SAVE AMERICA ACT now, so the odds of these people voting is thankfully lower — but imagine other states! WE NEED SAVE AMERICA NATIONWIDE 🇺🇸

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia says he's working with the DMV to make sure everyone of these licenses is revoked.

I have been in contact with the agency on this issue and we are working with them to ensure that EVERY SINGLE ONE of these illegal alien licenses are revoked. cc: @FLHSMV — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) November 18, 2026

@EricLDaugh A driver's license is the ID that opens every other door: bank accounts, flights, leases. A clerk charged with handing them out is a bigger hole than any gap in the fence. — Rust Belt Rooster (@RustBeltRooster) November 18, 2026

@EricLDaugh 360 felony counts, $15,000 bond: about $42 per felony. A driving school openly 'guaranteeing' a license regardless of legal status isn't one rogue clerk, it's a business model. Who else got paid, and how many licenses are still valid? #Florida #IllegalImmigration #SAVEAct — The Real World (@NickT18166473) November 18, 2026

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@EricLDaugh Arrest every single person she issued a license too, unfortunately this DMV fraud is happening in all states, get a license and you are enabled to vote in most states. I hope she spends decades in jail. — gas_station_sushi (@gasstationsushi) November 18, 2026

@EricLDaugh So where is the news story about all those employed at the driving school being arrested and charged for fraud? — The Marine Master Sergeant Ret. (@Kalor1965) November 18, 2026

Good question.

@EricLDaugh $15k bond for 360 felonies is a joke. Broward never disappoints. These licenses get people bank accounts, apartments, everything, Florida’s cracking down, but this can’t just be one office. — Phallon Grange (@PhallonGrange_) November 18, 2026

@EricLDaugh 360 felony counts is serious. If the arrest report holds up, this is exactly why license integrity matters. A driver's license is ID for nearly everything else. Glad Florida is enforcing the law. #RuleOfLaw — AmericaFirst (@GoNoles247) November 18, 2026

@libsoftiktok If a single driver that she helped get a license is involved with any crime / accident, she should also be charged with the same offenses as them. She is 100% complicit. — Joel (@jdw4yeshua) November 18, 2026

@libsoftiktok My favorite story is the sister of a DMV employee in New York who took the CDL test for unqualified illegals. She wore different disguises for each test, including a fake beard. What gave her away was her gaudy fake fingernails. 😝 https://t.co/V69LA4viEz — For Charley (@BarrySux) November 18, 2026

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@libsoftiktok Lynnette has met the qualifications for an election worker. — Daniel Dempsey (@DanielMDempsey) November 18, 2026

@libsoftiktok Make it 361 felonies and include that bowl cut. It should be a crime. — T’om (@mwjrules) November 18, 2026

@libsoftiktok Breaking News: the thing that ALWAYS happens at the DMV just happened again. This is why in VA all IDs and DLs are now produced at ONE central location. Local employees couldn’t stop scamming so they took their production capabilities away. — The L2 Lounge (@JamesonLowe3) November 18, 2026

@libsoftiktok You know she isn’t the only one in on this. She’s just the one getting the blame. Find all of them and charge them. Assholes. — tampatard (@tampatard) November 18, 2026

We checked the CBS News story for any news on the driving school involved, but instead we found out why her bond was so low:

Stitt Williams' husband stated she has worked at the DMV for nearly 20 years. A friend also testified in court in her defense and requested a lower bond. "I know looking at the charges it looks a bit bad, but Lynnette has never in her life had a speeding ticket," her friend said. The state requested a $900,000 bond, but Judge Gilman set bond at $15,000. "We all make mistakes; it's what we do after those mistakes, alleged, that define who we are, so let's turn a negative into a positive," Gilman said.

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Yes, let's turn a negative into a positive. Let's sentence her to a year in jail for each count.

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