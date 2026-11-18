CBS News reports that incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Robert "LAWYER UP" Garcia has sent letters to 12 people close to President Donald Trump "ahead of expected investigations into his second term."

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Rep. Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee in the next Congress, sent letters to 12 people close to President Trump ahead of expected investigations into his second term. https://t.co/lRnq8qRsUD — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 18, 2026

Garcia himself told an audience that maybe it's like because he's gay, but pettiness is a thing. CBS News reports:

The letters from Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who is expected to chair the Oversight Committee when Democrats take control of the House in January, went to members of the president's family, as well as former and current administration officials, and instructed them to preserve documents relevant to Democrats' future investigations. Garcia sent notices to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trust for the National Mall CEO Catherine Townsend, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Homeland Security senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, Vice President J.D. Vance, former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Todd Blanche and Bureau of Prisons Director WIlliam Marshall. "Voters gave Congressional Democrats a sweeping mandate to root out corruption and ensure that the government is accountable to the people," Garcia said in the letters. "We intend to act on that mandate in the 120th Congress by conducting the critically important oversight essential for legislative reform."

Garcia says he won't be intimidated as he seeks truth and justice.

We won’t be intimidated as we seek truth and justice. Our investigations have a clear purpose: expose corruption, and pass strong legislation to ensure it never happens again. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia You're in over your head, anchor baby bitch. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Lmao I can’t wait till the DOJ gets hold of you morons thst think you’re going to intimidate our president, his family and cabinet members. GFY — PatsGirl (@PatsGirl8931) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Tell everyone what laws have been broken. Otherwise it’s a witch hunt. — Fritz Wagoner (@FritzWagoner) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia How's that "Lawyer Up" thing working out? https://t.co/8u5VIgEnV2 — Brian Voss (@bv9122) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia @ChukkyRekka I find it absolutely refreshing that the new Congress is FINALLY going to investigate the Democratic Party!!!!!! — JustJen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@jsfw66) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Start in Minnesota and California. I bet you won’t. — Korzagg (@Korzagg77) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Cool, so you will be looking into the Minnesota fraud as well as all of the other fraud committed by illegals in our country? Awesome — ❤️ 🇺🇸 Michele Leigh ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@MicheleCapozzi4) November 18, 2026

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@RepRobertGarcia Evidence? Facts? Just provide some verifiable facts to support your threats and claims before you go too far with your bullshit political crusade. — Robert McCann (@MyKingfisher) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia You're the one using threats to intimidate any and everyone who you don't agree with or like. It's truly pathetic, disgusting and sickening. Democrats know nothing but lawless revenge for the crime of having a different point of view as you. — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia I LOVE that you assholes think more “investigations” is what the election results said. Idiot — Helena (@HelenaIsRight05) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia How gay and petty. — Pat Chavez (@47WillysCJ2) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Yawn — Mackinaw Patriot 🇺🇸♥️ (@MackinawPatriot) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Pucker up Tinkerbell. You are in deep shit. — Paladino Photos (@M94947Photos) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia You’re an embarrassment — JD (@dj20092006) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia This congressman fails to understand he works for the people. He has threatened other politicians as well as the city of Huntington Beach. Robert Garcia is emotionally unstable and immature. He should be nowhere near a committee. — Frazier (@Frazier23570740) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia "Expose corruption". Could you be any more shameless? You don't care about corruption. You will ignore all Democrat fraud and corruption but you will threaten others with investigations because of fake crimes you made up. People like you should not be in elected office. — RidiculouslySpoiledCat (@spoiled_the) November 18, 2026

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@RepRobertGarcia Look who's trying to intimidate. How about you finish the investigations and crack down on the fraud that occurred under Biden's term to get some overdue accountability. There is enough to go around before you start new witch hunts. — TLXMuse (@TLXMuse) November 18, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Talking all tough there, Robert. Do you really think the people you are attacking are just going to lay down and give up? You're going after some of the smartest, toughest people in America and they will fight back. Good luck not looking any sillier than you already do. — Bett (@bettsmurfette) November 18, 2026

He really said that he's seeking truth and justice. That's adorable.

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