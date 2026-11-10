Rep. Robert ‘LAWYER UP’ Garcia Says Maybe It’s Like Because He’s Gay, but Pettiness Is a Thing

Incoming Democrat House Oversight Chair Rep. Robert Garcia was among the first out of the gate on Election Night in putting to rest the idea that the Democratic agenda was all about affordability. "LAWYER UP," he posted in all caps (which Alan Dershowitz said was a big mistake, legally, as it showed his obvious motivation was political persecution). The ever-eloquent Garcia was back at it on Tuesday with a similar post aimed at the Secretary of War:

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IMPEACH PETE HEGSETH. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 10, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Go away — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia DEPORT ILHAN OMAR. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 10, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia The representative from Iran wants Hegseth impeached. — Bobby (@Bobbythegreat) November 10, 2026

Garcia was a guest of the Crooked Media lads the other night and said that "we're not going to forget these crimes" … perhaps because he's gay, and pettiness is a thing.

Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia on targeting former Trump officials: “Maybe it’s because I’m gay, but pettiness is a thing. We’re not going to forget these crimes.” https://t.co/TBZ3iGqnkd — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 9, 2026

We’re governed by children. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 10, 2026

@theblaze Now, he’s trying to hide behind his being gay. Talking about privilege. — Bo (@b_inlight) November 10, 2026

@theblaze Actually no, @RepRobertGarcia. There are cool gay people like @SecScottBessent, and then there’s you. 🙄 — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) November 10, 2026

@theblaze No, you’re the only one bringing up the fact that you’re gay. Your communist policies are the problem. — Mark Walker (@markwalker5555) November 10, 2026

@theblaze It’s not because he’s gay. It’s because he’s a child. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) November 10, 2026

@theblaze I don’t think I knew this guy was gay. I did know he was petty. — Val Candee (@ValCandee) November 10, 2026

@theblaze Wow. I know plenty of gays who aren't petty. Maybe you're just a jerk, @RobertGarcia — Jenny (@LuckyOptimist) November 10, 2026

@theblaze This guy is a fucking joke. I’m gay and I would never act this way. He gives all of us a bad name. — 🇺🇸 San Diego Sun (@xAi1776) November 10, 2026

@theblaze Being a gay piece of sh*t who has accomplished absolutely nothing is a thing! It is absolutely embarrassing to watch this idiot deep throat a microphone in a pathetic interview. — Trip Wire (@Tripwirefire61) November 9, 2026

@JoeConchaTV Everyone competing for attention. Sickening. — .*Funkytown™*. (@01Funkytown) November 10, 2026

@JoeConchaTV That is too nice. That little gay pipsqweek is on a power trip and someone needs to yank him back a few notches. — Giggy2495 (@alwayshummimg) November 10, 2026

@JoeConchaTV Maybe it's because you're stupid and ill informed @RepRobertGarcia Nothing to do with you being gay at all ... just a whopping hole where common sense and a grasp of the Constitution should be ... — Tamara Smith (@BlueCeltic) November 10, 2026

@theblaze He talks like a 13 year old. Like, like, you know, like, like, you know? — Mike Harrington (@LifetimeIP) November 10, 2026

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@JoeConchaTV Like yes…like I like agree that like we’re like governed by like children. Like is he like a gay like valley boy? — Alaska (@Dianna_Erwin) November 10, 2026

@JoeConchaTV He sounded like a preteen girl https://t.co/rCdfu0QK4S — Pazza Mamma (@PazzaMamma9) November 10, 2026

@JoeConchaTV @KalliopeLB Gay law. When the law is petty. Spiteful. A bit snippy. And the crime isn’t … even identifiable. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) November 10, 2026

@theblaze Forget what crimes? The crime of being a Republican? — BillD (@wpdobbs) November 9, 2026

@theblaze What crimes? What is the evidence? Produce the evidence or shut the front door. — True American 🇺🇸 Ohio (@TrueAmericanOH) November 9, 2026

@theblaze Name the crimes, or be quiet. And stop using your sexual proclivities as a crutch. It's tiresome and makes you seem unserious. — Venckman 👻👻👻 (@Venckman1) November 10, 2026

@JoeConchaTV Seriously. I saw this clip and thought that can’t be real. And he will chair the oversight committee? Did I hear that correctly? — TexasCindy (@cindytexas23) November 10, 2026

@JoeConchaTV Came here to illegally from Peru. Gets amnesty from Reagan. Gets elected to Congress first time in 2023 and in a short 4 years is chairman of the one of the most influential committees - Oversight. How is this even possible? — Bless Your Heart ❤️ (@GabbyGirl0409) November 10, 2026

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@theblaze He telegraphs his gayness so perfectly. He must have practiced it for a long time. It wasn’t necessary for him to announce that he is gay. We got it. Most importantly however is the fact that none of us really care. He is inconsequential. And stupid. — Mary Ellen FLEMMING (@MEFLEMMING84) November 10, 2026

@theblaze He didn't have to tell us he was gay. — Bad Faith Commentator (@BadFaithComment) November 10, 2026

This is the same guy who compared himself to Pennywise, the child-killing clown from IT, the other day on X. He's feisty, he's fierce, and he'll never forget these crimes, which he continually fails to name. His charges are fake and gay.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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