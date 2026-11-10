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Rep. Robert ‘LAWYER UP’ Garcia Says Maybe It’s Like Because He’s Gay, but Pettiness Is a Thing

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 10, 2026 6:00 PM
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Rep. Robert ‘LAWYER UP’ Garcia Says Maybe It’s Like Because He’s Gay, but Pettiness Is a Thing
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

Incoming Democrat House Oversight Chair Rep. Robert Garcia was among the first out of the gate on Election Night in putting to rest the idea that the Democratic agenda was all about affordability. "LAWYER UP," he posted in all caps (which Alan Dershowitz said was a big mistake, legally, as it showed his obvious motivation was political persecution). The ever-eloquent Garcia was back at it on Tuesday with a similar post aimed at the Secretary of War:

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Garcia was a guest of the Crooked Media lads the other night and said that "we're not going to forget these crimes" … perhaps because he's gay, and pettiness is a thing.

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This is the same guy who compared himself to Pennywise, the child-killing clown from IT, the other day on X. He's feisty, he's fierce, and he'll never forget these crimes, which he continually fails to name. His charges are fake and gay.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | PETE HEGSETH

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