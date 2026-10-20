Retribution Rundown: Dem Robert Garcia Lays Out Party’s ‘Get Trump’ Agenda If They Take the Midterms

Democrats are already letting their imaginations soar over what they plan to do to President Donald Trump and those around him if they get voted back into power in November. Democrat Robert Garcia of California recently shared his exhausting wishlist with leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch.

Advertisement

Surprise, he’s promising retribution! (READ)

Top House Oversight Committee Dem Robert Garcia pledges *RETRIBUTION* if party regains control💥 Far-Left podcaster Jennifer Welch asked Garcia if Democrats should prioritize "affordability" or "retribution." Garcia's response: "We can do both!" He didn't even deny that what he's planning is retribution. Earlier in the interview, Garcia revealed his first subpoena targets if Democrats regain power: the Trump Family, Trump Organization, Stephen Miller, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Kristi Noem, and Corey Lewandowski. He also vowed to use all of Democrats' "contempt powers" against these targets. Garcia even name-dropped Melania Trump. There you have it.Garcia just said the quiet part out loud about the Democrat agenda 2 weeks before the Midterms.

Democrats really aren’t concerned about Americans, so they’re sure to waste lots of time and taxpayer money with pointless investigations and political theater. Here’s Garcia giving us a sneak peek. (WATCH)

💥NEW: Top House Oversight Committee Dem Robert Garcia pledges *RETRIBUTION* if party regains control💥



Far-Left podcaster Jennifer Welch asked Garcia if Democrats should prioritize "affordability" or "retribution."



Garcia's response: "We can do both!"



He didn't even deny that… pic.twitter.com/eHU0DnrruB — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 19, 2026

Democrats are just scary! — Lucky Lady (@BethCline462520) October 19, 2026

They’re broken and psychotic.

Posters correctly assess that Democrats will put Americans on the back burner while they pursue more and more power.

Their party doesn’t give a rip about America or her citizens. They care about POWER. Period. They will lose again. — Burke (@BitsofBurke) October 19, 2026

They’re getting more and more aggressive with their lawfare threats as the midterms approach — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 19, 2026

Democrats are playing to their base.

Still, several Democrats, including Jamie Raskin, Elissa Slotkin, and Susan Rice, echo the message of revenge and punishment. (WATCH)

With the Slotkin comments fresh in everyone's mind, it's worth revisiting what Susan Rice warned about should Democrats take power.



They've been very open about what they want to do.



Rice promised in February that Democrats will punish people, companies and institutions who… — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2026

(post continues) ...have “taken a knee to Trump.” “It’s not going to end well for them." “If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming." “There will be an accountability agenda." “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget." So anyone that dared to be affiliated with the Trump admin will be targeted for political and legal reprisals, per Rice. They haven't hidden their plans.

Advertisement

And they say WE are the facists. They have been projecting for years, and now the masks are off. — Oogly Garky Bernie (@GeeWillyQue1) October 19, 2026

They’ll make 2021-2024 look like a Sunday picnic — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2026

Democrats have nothing to offer Americans, so they’re going to turn to their party’s selfish agenda if given power again. They’re madder and dumber than ever, so they’re going to make going after Trump and those around him their sole focus if votes go their way on Election Day.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.