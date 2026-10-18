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Susan Rice to Trumpers: ‘It’s Not Going to End Well for Them’ — Forgive and Forget Is for Suckers

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 18, 2026 7:35 PM
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Susan Rice to Trumpers: ‘It’s Not Going to End Well for Them’ — Forgive and Forget Is for Suckers
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

In the wake of Elissa Slotkin stating anyone who worked for Trump should be prosecuted when Democrats hold power again, it's worth revisiting what Susan Rice said on the same topic not that long ago.

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First of all, a quick reminder what Slotkin had to say.

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Now listen to Susan Rice. She's actually worse. 

Conservatives can't afford to sit out this election. Republicans might not be doing all of the things right and they are certainly dragging their feet on initiatives like the SAVE Act, but they are much, much better than the alternative.

This isn't just hyperbole. Democrats mean what they say. They fully intend to weaponize the government against conservatives as soon as possible. They already dipped their toes in the water when they arrested pro-life protesters for peacefully praying. They plan to take it much, much further. 

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Voting starts early in many states tomorrow. Don't wait. Go vote now. Get it done. That way, something else won't come up and keep you from voting. It's all hands on deck.

Don't allow them to keep their word.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELISSA SLOTKIN | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SUSAN RICE

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