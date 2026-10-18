Susan Rice to Trumpers: ‘It’s Not Going to End Well for Them’ — Forgive and Forget Is for Suckers

In the wake of Elissa Slotkin stating anyone who worked for Trump should be prosecuted when Democrats hold power again, it's worth revisiting what Susan Rice said on the same topic not that long ago.

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ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

First of all, a quick reminder what Slotkin had to say.

With the Slotkin comments fresh in everyone's mind, it's worth revisiting what Susan Rice warned about should Democrats take power. They've been very open about what they want to do. Rice promised in February that Democrats will punish people, companies and institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.” “It’s not going to end well for them." “If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming." “There will be an accountability agenda." “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget." So anyone that dared to be affiliated with the Trump admin will be targeted for political and legal reprisals, per Rice. They haven't hidden their plans. https://t.co/b6GHXVAbNC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2026

Now listen to Susan Rice. She's actually worse.

If you believe sitting out this election will not affect our country, you’d better think again. Make sure to vote and choose wisely. — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) October 18, 2026

Conservatives can't afford to sit out this election. Republicans might not be doing all of the things right and they are certainly dragging their feet on initiatives like the SAVE Act, but they are much, much better than the alternative.

"If the DemoKKKrats ever regain power, they will literally hunt and kill Republicans." -- Scott Adams — Bob's Listless Vessel of Deplorable TACOS//SCI™ (@karmaal2010) October 18, 2026

Susan Rice, like Slotkin, like so many more Democrats, are actual threats to our liberties. They're saying so. You can't mistake what they're saying. You may try to rationalize it away, but that won't work. They're dangerous. — J Robert Smith (@JRobertSmith1) October 18, 2026

This isn't just hyperbole. Democrats mean what they say. They fully intend to weaponize the government against conservatives as soon as possible. They already dipped their toes in the water when they arrested pro-life protesters for peacefully praying. They plan to take it much, much further.

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They tell you EXACTLY what they'll do if they ever get back into power. Vote accordingly! 🟥 — True Southern Girl (@NCAngieKay) October 18, 2026

Voting starts early in many states tomorrow. Don't wait. Go vote now. Get it done. That way, something else won't come up and keep you from voting. It's all hands on deck.

@usccb ⬇️ you can not be Catholic and vote for Demoncrats who threaten to prosecute innocent people just because they hold different views. Communist Demoncrats must be defeated. — dorothy1961👠 (@dorothy1961) October 18, 2026

Elisa Slotkin and Susan Rice tells us exactly what they have planned IF they gain control. — Belinda Goodwin (@BelindaBe54927) October 18, 2026

Don't allow them to keep their word.

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