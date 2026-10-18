Conservatives DISMANTLE Elissa Slotkin for Threatening Young Conservatives and People Are LOVING It

Elissa Slotkin, the Michigan (what's in the water in Michigan, people) Sen. who still likes to cosplay as a serious national-security adult, just laid out her preferred vision for a future Democrat majority: turn the Justice Department into a political re-education camp.

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We can't even make this level of evil up.

And what makes it wild is the fact she thought it was ok to say this out LOUD in front of an audience.

At the University of Chicago she made clear that “signature cases” shouldn’t stop with the president; the real goal is to go after the people who worked for him so that recent grads will look at a potential job in a Republican administration and decide the career risk simply isn’t worth it. In other words, the point isn’t accountability for actual crimes — it’s manufacturing a climate of fear so young conservatives self-select out of public service altogether.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Watch:

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

Can you imagine if a Republican said this? They'd be branded a NAZI by every single mainstream media outlet and they'd be blaming Trump for feeding this level of hate and bigotry 24/7. Then it would become a campaign ad against every single Republican in the midterms.

But since she's a Democrat ... nada.

Crazy.

And evil. Can't forget the evil part because this is freaking evil.

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