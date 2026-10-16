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People Are LOVING How VICIOUSLY Laura Ingraham DECIMATES Talarico and His Lie About Biden's Border

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 16, 2026 12:55 PM
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People Are LOVING How VICIOUSLY Laura Ingraham DECIMATES Talarico and His Lie About Biden's Border
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James Talarico is out with a new campaign ad declaring himself a “border security Democrat” who “called out Joe Biden for failing us on the border,” but his team couldn’t actually name a single time he did so while Biden was in office. 

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Because you know, he's always been SUPER tough on border security.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

On The Ingraham Angle, Laura Ingraham didn’t let the flip-flop slide, telling the progressive Senate hopeful not to pretend God is on his side any more than he can pretend he’s suddenly tough on the border — especially after Fox News Digital pressed his campaign for an example of that supposed criticism and got nothing.

Watch:

She does NOT play. Not even a little bit.

Democrats need to keep people angry and ignorant; it's the only way they win elections. The moment a Democrat takes time to get informed they start voting for Republicans. 

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Sure, Democrats have better marketing, but none of it really has much substance.

Short, simple, and accurate.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics BORDER SECURITY | FOX NEWS | JAMES TALARICO | JOE BIDEN | RNC

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