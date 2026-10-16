People Are LOVING How VICIOUSLY Laura Ingraham DECIMATES Talarico and His Lie About Biden's Border

James Talarico is out with a new campaign ad declaring himself a “border security Democrat” who “called out Joe Biden for failing us on the border,” but his team couldn’t actually name a single time he did so while Biden was in office.

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Because you know, he's always been SUPER tough on border security.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

On The Ingraham Angle, Laura Ingraham didn’t let the flip-flop slide, telling the progressive Senate hopeful not to pretend God is on his side any more than he can pretend he’s suddenly tough on the border — especially after Fox News Digital pressed his campaign for an example of that supposed criticism and got nothing.

Watch:

.@IngrahamAngle: "Don’t pretend that God agrees with you any more than you can pretend you’re tough on the border...when Fox News Digital asked Talarico about his supposed criticism of Biden’s border policy during Biden's presidency, Talarico couldn’t provide an example." https://t.co/hzrJcvN6bB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2026

She does NOT play. Not even a little bit.

@RNCResearch @IngrahamAngle No different than them complaining about oil prices. https://t.co/cZC8T83otT — Gordon 🇺🇸🗽🏴‍☠️ (@Nodrogging) October 16, 2026

Democrats need to keep people angry and ignorant; it's the only way they win elections. The moment a Democrat takes time to get informed they start voting for Republicans.

Sure, Democrats have better marketing, but none of it really has much substance.

@RNCResearch @IngrahamAngle The dude is nothing but a liar and a fraud — Larry Brown (@LarryBr20972077) October 16, 2026

Short, simple, and accurate.

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