She's Gonna BLOOOW! Rashida Tlaib Spittle-RAGES About Evil Trump Targeting Ilhan Omar and LOL (VID)

Just when you thought the Squad’s selective outrage had maxed out the hypocrisy meter, Rashida Tlaib delivers a full-throated “Wahaaaaaaaaaa” over the predawn DHS raid on Ilhan Omar’s home—calling it a “fascist police state” attack on family and political enemies while conveniently airbrushing the celebrations her side once threw for the Mar-a-Lago search, the early-morning hauls of Roger Stone and Rudy Giuliani, and every other “nobody is above the law” moment that didn’t involve a fellow progressive with lingering questions about immigration paperwork.

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The video of the Michigan she-beast looking suitably aggrieved at her Inkster presser is pure performance art, complete with the usual identity-check laundry list, but the replies under the mocking post are already doing the heavy lifting: if the precedent was set when the other team was in power, don’t expect the tissue box to come out now.

Wahaaaaaaaaaa https://t.co/shXPEWvLBc — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) October 15, 2026

She mad.

What else is new?

@RepRashida never stops lying about motives. She’s targeted for as being a piece of crap and anti-American while doing things that are harmful to the country, it’s not about her being a woman, or a Muslim, it’s literally because she’s a piece of crap. You really can’t hate the squad enough, As a matter of fact, Ilhan Omar has attacked conservatives, white people, men, and Christians. So has Rashida Talib, they’re a bunch of race baiting clowns and we’re sick of their BS, they should go back to where they came from since they hate this country so much. Ps. Even half the Somali community in Minnesota can’t stand her, I’ve been to events that she was at and she was practically booed off stage by them, before the last time she was reelected they came out in droves to denounce her, for her gender bender support, from wanting to trans everybody’s kids, Marrying a white man, pro- abortion, her fake winery, weed company (Which got hubby in the hot seat with investors and ethics probes) and even keeping a dog in her house, She’s very Haram — Sunshine Sunnybunz (@SunshineS58469) October 16, 2026

She is indeed.

@RashidaTlaib you gloated when they did it to Trump Did you tink karma wasn’t gonna deliver ? Buckle up buttercup your next we want all you American hating low life trash gone — Cheryl C (@CherylCavallo) October 16, 2026

Hopefully this trash is next.... — TRCMorgan (@TRCMorgan) October 16, 2026

Oof. And we can only hope.

Isn’t she the Muslim that cheered when President Trump‘s home was raided and Roger Stone was arrested at 6 o’clock in the morning. — freeamerican (@emss1922) October 16, 2026

Yeah, but when it happened to Trump, there was no outrage. These people are such hypocrites. It makes no sense. They say this is injustice, but when it happened to Trump, they were saying nobody's above the law. — mr49ers (@faithfulsense46) October 16, 2026

That's right.

No one is above the law, Rashida.

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