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She's Gonna BLOOOW! Rashida Tlaib Spittle-RAGES About Evil Trump Targeting Ilhan Omar and LOL (VID)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 16, 2026 10:15 AM
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She's Gonna BLOOOW! Rashida Tlaib Spittle-RAGES About Evil Trump Targeting Ilhan Omar and LOL (VID)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Just when you thought the Squad’s selective outrage had maxed out the hypocrisy meter, Rashida Tlaib delivers a full-throated “Wahaaaaaaaaaa” over the predawn DHS raid on Ilhan Omar’s home—calling it a “fascist police state” attack on family and political enemies while conveniently airbrushing the celebrations her side once threw for the Mar-a-Lago search, the early-morning hauls of Roger Stone and Rudy Giuliani, and every other “nobody is above the law” moment that didn’t involve a fellow progressive with lingering questions about immigration paperwork. 

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The video of the Michigan she-beast looking suitably aggrieved at her Inkster presser is pure performance art, complete with the usual identity-check laundry list, but the replies under the mocking post are already doing the heavy lifting: if the precedent was set when the other team was in power, don’t expect the tissue box to come out now.

She mad.

What else is new?

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She is indeed.

Oof. And we can only hope.

That's right.

No one is above the law, Rashida.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABBY PHILLIP | ABDUL EL-SAYED | JESSICA TARLOV | JON OSSOFF

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