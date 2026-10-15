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Abdul 'Struggling With the Black Vote' El-Sayed Has Hillary Clinton Hot Sauce Moment and LOL-HOOBOY

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 15, 2026 1:55 PM
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Abdul 'Struggling With the Black Vote' El-Sayed Has Hillary Clinton Hot Sauce Moment and LOL-HOOBOY
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Nothing says “serious candidate for U.S. Senate in a toss-up Michigan race” quite like cracking open a bag of spicy cheese popcorn and waterfalling Gatorade with the TMZ DC crew in a Detroit gas station parking lot at night.

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Abdul El-Sayed, the progressive Islamic Democrat who has spent the campaign railing about affordability and the struggles of working people, apparently decided the perfect way to connect was to share Better Made Red Hots and a sports drink with two entertainment reporters under the Mobil sign.

The guy is struggling with black voters ... yeah, there's a reason.

Watch.

After the obligatory snack footage, the conversation pivoted to how his Muslim faith makes him progressive, how Trump’s mockery of his name is actually a compliment, and other weighty topics that somehow never quite land on those awkward questions about family ties, socialist allies, or the actual record voters might care about weeks before Election Day.

It’s the kind of soft-focus, man-of-the-people moment that plays great on social media and even better when your opponent is busy talking about gas prices and the border instead of cheese-flavored popcorn.

But he ain't in no ways tired.

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Don't look at us, we just work here.

And Hillary with her hot sauce.

Fair enough.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ILHAN OMAR | JAKE TAPPER

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