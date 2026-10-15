Abdul 'Struggling With the Black Vote' El-Sayed Has Hillary Clinton Hot Sauce Moment and LOL-HOOBOY

Nothing says “serious candidate for U.S. Senate in a toss-up Michigan race” quite like cracking open a bag of spicy cheese popcorn and waterfalling Gatorade with the TMZ DC crew in a Detroit gas station parking lot at night.

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Abdul El-Sayed, the progressive Islamic Democrat who has spent the campaign railing about affordability and the struggles of working people, apparently decided the perfect way to connect was to share Better Made Red Hots and a sports drink with two entertainment reporters under the Mobil sign.

The guy is struggling with black voters ... yeah, there's a reason.

Watch.

Abdul El-Sayed shares spicy popcorn and Gatorade with TMZ DC at a Detroit parking lot https://t.co/3CA98gfqvH — Jacob Wasserman (@jacob_wass) October 15, 2026

After the obligatory snack footage, the conversation pivoted to how his Muslim faith makes him progressive, how Trump’s mockery of his name is actually a compliment, and other weighty topics that somehow never quite land on those awkward questions about family ties, socialist allies, or the actual record voters might care about weeks before Election Day.

It’s the kind of soft-focus, man-of-the-people moment that plays great on social media and even better when your opponent is busy talking about gas prices and the border instead of cheese-flavored popcorn.

@jacob_wass Pander for the black vote — Sweet Xyience (@SweetXyience) October 15, 2026

Why do they do these? They’re so out of touch that they don’t understand how fake these are — Average Indiana Resident (@GunHeritage) October 15, 2026

But he ain't in no ways tired.

Ok, so far we have: “Detroit Parking Lot” clearly a gas station. “West Detroit” it’s called “the west side” by everyone in metro-Detroit… And the “DMV” which EVERYONE in Michigan knows there is no DMV, it’s the Secretary of State or SOS. — 〽️ark  (@MrRightJr23) October 15, 2026

@TMZ @jacob_wass @hicharliecotton Pandermaxxing much? — Mariana (@mariana_x) October 15, 2026

@TMZ @jacob_wass @hicharliecotton That was a Kamala-esque word salad. What in the world is he talking about? — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) October 15, 2026

Don't look at us, we just work here.

@TMZ @jacob_wass @hicharliecotton Just like Kamala and the Doritos! Could they be more unoriginal?😂😡 — Amanda🇺🇸Americana (@Amanda7255thAve) October 15, 2026

And Hillary with her hot sauce.

@TMZ @jacob_wass @hicharliecotton Gross. Please don't cover this clown ever again. He hates America. — PiusX (@PiusXwest) October 15, 2026

Fair enough.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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