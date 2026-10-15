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She Said WHAT About Ilhan Omar? Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Self-Awareness LOW

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 15, 2026 11:10 AM
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She Said WHAT About Ilhan Omar? Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Self-Awareness LOW
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is drawing a hard line between her own views and those of Rep. Ilhan Omar on issues like abortion and guns, then pivoting to argue that any talk of deporting the Minnesota Democrat does nothing to lower gas prices, fix health insurance, reduce grocery bills, or keep American troops out of foreign wars. 

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How broken and out of touch is she? 

You know what, don't answer that.

In a blunt post aimed at the White House, Greene said people are fed up with the distractions and demanded the release of the Epstein files before she pays attention to anything else, capping it off with a middle finger. 

She's a class act, right?

Heh.

The comments mark another sharp break from a one-time Trump ally who has grown increasingly insane about NOT supporting him since he refused to endorse her.

X was less than impressed with her post:

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Do the country a favor and go away.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Oh YEAH, we remember that. Funny how a grift can show you who someone really is.

She lost it long ago.

It was all an act. She's a fake.

There's no coming back from that one.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics ABORTION | GUN CONTROL | ILHAN OMAR | MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE | WHITE HOUSE | JEFFREY EPSTEIN

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