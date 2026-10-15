She Said WHAT About Ilhan Omar? Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Self-Awareness LOW

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is drawing a hard line between her own views and those of Rep. Ilhan Omar on issues like abortion and guns, then pivoting to argue that any talk of deporting the Minnesota Democrat does nothing to lower gas prices, fix health insurance, reduce grocery bills, or keep American troops out of foreign wars.

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How broken and out of touch is she?

You know what, don't answer that.

In a blunt post aimed at the White House, Greene said people are fed up with the distractions and demanded the release of the Epstein files before she pays attention to anything else, capping it off with a middle finger.

She's a class act, right?

Heh.

Me and Ilhan Omar are far apart policy wise. I’m pro life, she’s pro abortion. I’m pro 2A, she’s pro gun control. And on and on. But can someone tell me how pretending to get ready to deport Ilhan Omar is going to bring gas down under $2, make health insurance freaking affordable, make a family’s weekly grocery bill make sense, and stop sending our beloved military off to fight for another f**king foreign war??? People are so sick and tired of the bulls**t. When you dumb mf’ers at the WH actually release the Epstein files and lock up the pedophiles and rapists you all hang out with, then we will start paying attention. Until then 🖕. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) October 15, 2026

The comments mark another sharp break from a one-time Trump ally who has grown increasingly insane about NOT supporting him since he refused to endorse her.

X was less than impressed with her post:

Marjorie, I’ve held my peace where you are concerned, but here goes- you are truly one of the single most despicable humans I’ve encountered in my 30 years in politics. Your scorched earth approach is not only unhinged, it’s indefensible, given the opportunities afforded you by @POTUS and the freedom caucus when NO ONE wanted you in the state of Ga. I won’t speculate on who or what absconded with your soul, but you should take some time off and recalibrate. You’re an embarrassment to those of us who supported your efforts and had high hopes you were who you purported to be. You’re not that woman. I warned you about the meat grinder. I always shot straight with you and I’m doing so now. We know the apparatus is broken. Your vendettas are not only unhelpful, but a threat to this Republic ever seeing its way back to herself. Do the country a favor and go away and enjoy your life. 🇺🇸 — Monica Matthews On Air (@monicaonairtalk) October 15, 2026

Do the country a favor and go away.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Oh YEAH, we remember that. Funny how a grift can show you who someone really is.

Dude. Really? You’ve lost your mind. You’re defending a terrorist? You’re done. Next! — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 15, 2026

She lost it long ago.

https://t.co/mKoLgOWMML — Dissident Soaps (@DissidentSoaps) October 15, 2026

It was all an act. She's a fake.

Indistinguishable from Bernie sanders — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) October 15, 2026

There's no coming back from that one.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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