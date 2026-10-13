Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Marc Elias With His Own Pathetic Attempt at Self-Promotion and GRIFTING

Marc Elias is asking supporters to help him spread the word about threats to democracy and to push people toward his Democracy Docket newsletter.

Tell us you're desperate without telling us you're desperate, Marc.

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Many of you are asking how you can help me. My only ask is this: Spread the word about the threats to democracy and how we can fight back. Tell everyone to subscribe to Democracy Docket and share its content. https://t.co/7W0yoPHmq2 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 13, 2026

Mollie Hemingway had a different idea about how to explain those threats, pointing out that Elias is the same lawyer who wrote the check that launched the Russia collusion theory claiming the 2016 election was stolen and who spent 2020 running the legal effort to change election rules and undermine confidence in the results.

The man now sounding the alarm about democracy is the one who spent years advancing the very narratives and lawsuits that many Americans saw as the real assault on election integrity.

@marceelias OK, to help you spread the word about threats to election security: There's a man who wrote the check that launched a delusional conspiracy theory that the 2016 election was stolen and who ran the effort to undermine election integrity in 2020 and his name is Marc Elias. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 13, 2026

Ouch.

@MZHemingway @marceelias https://t.co/KVMucAaF9V — ✭ 🇺🇸 The Spoonster (@USASpoonster) October 13, 2026

@MZHemingway @marceelias Elias should be in prison for treason. — Captain Obvious 😎 (@CaptainObv75200) October 13, 2026

It's wild how dirty this guy is, and we're not saying that in a good way.

@MZHemingway @marceelias https://t.co/RS3ONmjX7V — Gil Reich (@GilR) October 13, 2026

Exactly.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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