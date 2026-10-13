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Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Marc Elias With His Own Pathetic Attempt at Self-Promotion and GRIFTING

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 13, 2026 1:20 PM
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Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Marc Elias With His Own Pathetic Attempt at Self-Promotion and GRIFTING
Twitchy Meme

Marc Elias is asking supporters to help him spread the word about threats to democracy and to push people toward his Democracy Docket newsletter. 

Tell us you're desperate without telling us you're desperate, Marc.

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Mollie Hemingway had a different idea about how to explain those threats, pointing out that Elias is the same lawyer who wrote the check that launched the Russia collusion theory claiming the 2016 election was stolen and who spent 2020 running the legal effort to change election rules and undermine confidence in the results. 

The man now sounding the alarm about democracy is the one who spent years advancing the very narratives and lawsuits that many Americans saw as the real assault on election integrity.

Ouch.

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It's wild how dirty this guy is, and we're not saying that in a good way.

Exactly.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | VOTER ID

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