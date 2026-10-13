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Ted Lieu FACE-PLANTS Spectacularly Shaking His Stupid Little Fist Defending Ilhan Omar and BAHAHA

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 13, 2026 10:25 AM
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Ted Lieu FACE-PLANTS Spectacularly Shaking His Stupid Little Fist Defending Ilhan Omar and BAHAHA
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Since Eric Swalwell was forced to RESIGN IN SHAME, Ted Lieu is working overtime to be the DUMBEST Representative in Congress.

He's a giver that way.

That, or he's just naturally that stupid and we missed it because Swalwell was experimental-worthy stupid ...

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Anywho.

Take a gander at this hot mess: 

ShE wIlL nOt Be SiLeNcEd!

What a dork.

Maybe if he spent more time looking at his old posts and less time writing stupid stuff like that he wouldn't be such an embarrassment to his district. Then again, if he was more self-aware, we wouldn't get to make fun of him for work as much as we do. So yeah. Ignore what we just wrote, Ted. You DO YOU.

There's a tweet for every occasion.

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So polite.

Not so polite. But definitely appropriate for Lieu. 

Deserved, even.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ERIC SWALWELL | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ICE | ILHAN OMAR

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