Ted Lieu FACE-PLANTS Spectacularly Shaking His Stupid Little Fist Defending Ilhan Omar and BAHAHA

Since Eric Swalwell was forced to RESIGN IN SHAME, Ted Lieu is working overtime to be the DUMBEST Representative in Congress.

He's a giver that way.

That, or he's just naturally that stupid and we missed it because Swalwell was experimental-worthy stupid ...

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Anywho.

Take a gander at this hot mess:

This raid on Rep Omar’s home is an outrageous abuse of power by ICE. Rep Omar has been a U.S. citizen for 26 years. She came to the United States as a child, and was legally admitted as a refugee. Rep Omar will win this case. Rep Omar will not be silenced. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 12, 2026

ShE wIlL nOt Be SiLeNcEd!

What a dork.

Maybe if he spent more time looking at his old posts and less time writing stupid stuff like that he wouldn't be such an embarrassment to his district. Then again, if he was more self-aware, we wouldn't get to make fun of him for work as much as we do. So yeah. Ignore what we just wrote, Ted. You DO YOU.

@tedlieu This you? https://t.co/nlEmkahKZB — Meara (@MillennialOther) October 12, 2026

@tedlieu This you? https://t.co/nlEmkahKZB — Meara (@MillennialOther) October 12, 2026

@tedlieu Yep. https://t.co/BwqH4q7rAv — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 13, 2026

There's a tweet for every occasion.

@tedlieu Ted, do you have special insider info? Because your traditional position seems different. Thank you for your attention to this matter https://t.co/X3urzlkNp9 — The Doctor (@TennantRob) October 13, 2026

So polite.

Not so polite. But definitely appropriate for Lieu.

Deserved, even.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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